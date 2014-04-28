New Consumer Goods market report from Euromonitor International: "Toilet Care in Mexico"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/28/2014 -- In-cistern devices and rim blocks accounted for 90% of value sales in toilet care in 2013. In 2010 both categories held a 45% value share, but since then, the convenience trend has favoured the development of in-cistern devices, meaning that in 2013 it accounted for a 47% value share, compared with 43% for rim blocks. However, it is important to mention that this split is also favoured by the higher average price of in-cistern devices. If comparing in volume terms, rim blocks still held a...
Euromonitor International's Toilet Care in Mexico market report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data (historic date range), allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they new product developments, packaging innovations, economic/lifestyle influences, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2018 illustrate how the market is set to change.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Product coverage: In-Cistern Devices, ITBs, Toilet Care Mousse/Foam, Toilet Care Tablets/Powders, Toilet Cleaning Systems, Toilet Liquids.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Toilet Care market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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