New Report Available: Travel Retail in Brazil

Fast Market Research recommends "Travel Retail in Brazil" from Euromonitor International, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/06/2013 -- Travel retail sales in Brazil are seeing a trend away from mass tourism and towards more flexible and individual trips, mainly as Brazilian consumers started looking for new experiences over traditional travel retail packages.
Euromonitor International's Travel Retail in Brazil report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest market size data 2008-2012, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they new legislative, technology or pricing issues. Background information on disposable income, annual leave and holiday taking habits is also included. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Product coverage: Travel Retail Sales by Category, Travel Retail Sales by Channel, Travel Retail Sales by Corporate Business vs Leisure.
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Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Travel Retail market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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