Fast Market Research recommends "Trends and Opportunities in Estonia Personal Accident and Health Insurance Industry to 2017: Market Profile" from Timetric, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/07/2013 -- Trends and Opportunities in Estonia Personal Accident and Health Insurance Industry to 2017: Market Profile is the result of extensive research into the insurance industry covering the personal accident and health insurance market in Estonia. This report also includes growth prospects for the personal accident and health insurance market in Estonia and sub-segments such as personal accident, travel insurance and health insurance, and provides details of sub-products in each market. This report also provides detailed analysis of the various distribution channels in the Estonian personal accident and health insurance market.
Scope
This report provides a comprehensive analysis of the insurance industry in Estonia:
- It provides historical values for the Estonian personal accident and health insurance market for the report's 2008-2012 review period and forecast figures for the 2012-2017 forecast period
- It offers a detailed analysis of the key sub-segments in the Estonia personal accident and health insurance market, along with market forecasts until 2017
- It covers an exhaustive list of parameters, including written premium, paid claims, incurred loss, loss ratio, combined ratio, commissions and expenses, total investment income, total assets and retentions
- It analyses the various distribution channels for personal accident and health insurance products in Estonia
Reasons to Get This Report
- Make strategic business decisions using in depth historic and forecast market data related to the Estonia insurance industry
- Understand the demand-side dynamics, key market trends and growth opportunities within the Estonia personal accident and health insurance market
- Gain insights into key regulatory policies governing the Estonia insurance market
