New Report Available: Tunnelling and Drilling Equipment in Indonesia to 2016: Market Databook

Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/25/2013 -- This report is the result of Timetric's extensive market research covering the tunnelling and drilling equipment market in Indonesia. It contains detailed historic and forecast market value data for the tunnelling and drilling equipment market and its categories (drilling equipment, boring equipment and pile-drivers & pile-extractors), including data by domestic production, supply balance, existing stock, imports and exports. 'Tunnelling and Drilling Equipment in Indonesia to 2016: Market Databook' provides an overview and insight into the operating environment of the tunnelling and drilling equipment industry in Indonesia. It is an essential tool for companies active across the Indonesian construction value chain and for new players who are considering entering the market.
Scope
- Overview of the tunnelling and drilling equipment market in Indonesia
- Historic and forecast market values for the tunnelling and drilling equipment market and its categories (drilling equipment, boring equipment and pile-drivers & pile-extractors) for the period 2007 through to 2016
Reasons to Get This Report
- This report provides you with valuable market data for the tunnelling and drilling equipment market in Indonesia
- This report provides you with a breakdown of market value by domestic production, supply balance, existing stock, imports and exports
- This report allows you to plan future business decisions using the forecast figures given for the market
