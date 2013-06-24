New Report Available: Turkey Infrastructure Report Q3 2013

New Construction research report from Business Monitor International is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/24/2013 -- Turkey has a healthy construction pipeline, complete with numerous high-profile projects within both its infrastructure and residential/non-residential sectors, underpinning strong construction industry growth. This positive outlook across the industry is supported by strong economic growth forecasted by BMI's country risk team; 4.8% average year-on-year real growth in Turkey over our forecast period far outstrips any developed market in the region, making Turkey an attractive investment destination. An improving monetary situation will go some way to address the financial troubles infrastructure projects have faced over the previous year, which has dragged the sector's performance down.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
There are downside risks to Turkey's healthy construction sector outlook, which come in the form of the European debt crisis, structural flaws in the domestic pension and banking sectors making project financing difficult, along with the high cost of credit. Together, these factors resulted in a tough year for the industry in 2012. However, as we pointed out at the time, activity in the equity markets did not indicate that major Turkish construction players are unduly concerned, and on the back of a strong project pipeline, we maintain a healthy growth outlook. This view is now playing out. Average real construction industry growth for the period 2013-2022 is forecast at 5.3%.
We see sustained healthy growth in Turkey's construction sector over our 10-year forecast period; however, due to the country's history of high volatility and abrupt trends, in addition to the potentially far-reaching repercussions for the Turkish economy if there were to be a contraction in the construction sector, we are keeping a careful eye on any developments.
Key developments over the last quarter:
Transport:
- The rail sub-sector could see a considerable boost its planned privatisations and break-up of the Turkish rail operator TDCC. The prospect of a Chinese loan to fund the construction of a US$35bn high-speed train line spanning 7000km between Edrine and Kars is still on the table, although we highlight the risk of that money never materialising. Furthermore, the final stretch of the Istanbul to Ankara high-speed rail link is likely to be concluded in 2013.
- The bidding has begun on the first phase of Istanbul's third airport. This reaffirms our strong outlook for the airport sub-sector in Turkey. We now see annual average real growth of 9.0% between 2013 and 2017.
- Progress on a number of road projects, from the North Marmara Highway project and the beginning of construction on the Izmit Bay Crossing of the Istanbul-Izmir motorway to the financial close reached on the Istanbul tunnel to link the Asian and European sides of the city. In addition to a number of other projects, this activity is promoting strong growth in the road infrastructure sector, which we expect to average 7.4% between 2013 and 2017.
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Construction research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- South Korea Infrastructure Report Q3 2013
- Brazil Infrastructure Report Q3 2013
- Vietnam Infrastructure Report Q3 2013
- Singapore Infrastructure Report Q3 2013
- Czech Republic Infrastructure Report Q3 2013
- Indonesia Infrastructure Report Q3 2013
- Philippines Infrastructure Report Q3 2013
- Romania Infrastructure Report Q3 2013
- Saudi Arabia Infrastructure Report Q3 2013
- Canada Infrastructure Report Q2 2013