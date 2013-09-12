New Report Available: Tyres in Italy - a Snapshot (2013)

New Transportation market report from Mintel: "Tyres in Italy - a Snapshot (2013)"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/12/2013 -- Tyres in Italy by Mintel Global Market Navigator provides you with annual year-end market size data, most recently updated in 2013. This market covers tyres for cars and commercial vehicles (including special purpose and passenger service vehicles). Market size comprises sales of original equipment and replacement tyres. Market size for Tyres in Italy is given in unit with a minimum of five years' historical data. Market Forecast is provided for five years. Included with this snapshot is socio-economic data for Italy. Population, Consumer Price Index (CPI), Gross Domestic Product (GDP), Exchange Rates.
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