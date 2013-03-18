New Report Available: UK Insurance Aggregators 2012

Fast Market Research recommends "UK Insurance Aggregators 2012" from Datamonitor, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/18/2013 -- Aggregators have built a huge influence in personal insurance, particularly within the car insurance market. However growth here has plateaued and similar volumes in other lines have not been experienced. This report analyzes the direction this maturing channel is expected to take and highlights the impact any shift will have on insurers in distribution strategies and approach to aggregators.
Report Scope
- Gather insight into the brands that are finding success through the aggregator channel, by line, and why
- Inform your distribution strategy with an understanding of consumer behavior in the use of comparison sites.
- Aid your scenario modeling and discover opportunities with a forecast of the future shape of the aggregator channel.
Report Highlights
Placing in the headline spot on an aggregator quote return is beneficial but not essential for insurers to attract business, with 30% of consumers across all personal lines selecting the cheapest policy option on the page. However, with a further 58% selecting a policy within the top five cheapest quotes returned, quote ranking is critical.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Private motor insurance is the primary market for insurance aggregators and the channel is currently estimated to account for 56% of new business This is now a mature market for price comparison sites and growth in distribution share is expected to increase no more than 1-2% per annum for the next few years with a cap in growth expected in 2014-15.
A notable characteristic of aggregator-led travel insurance business is a particularly high conversion rate seen by comparison sites, making further investment in this space more likely. With Moneysupermarket's well-developed position in the market, other aggregators face a tough job in establishing a challenge.
Reasons to Get this Report
- What will a maturing aggregator space mean for both insurers and comparison site business models?
- Which price comparison sites are performing the best, and spending the least in marketing, in attracting business across each line?
- Where do the key opportunities lie in the aggregator channel and what challenges are facing growth in non-motor markets?
- How has your brand performed on price comparison sites and, with consumer insight, how can this be improved?
