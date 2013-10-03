New Report Available: Ukraine Pharmaceuticals & Healthcare Report Q4 2013

Recently published research from Business Monitor International, "Ukraine Pharmaceuticals & Healthcare Report Q4 2013", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/03/2013 -- The focus on primary care by Ukraine highlights the country's shift towards a European-style public healthcare system. Such structural changes will bode well in the long term for improving healthcare outcomes as part of an overall increase in public spending. However, while we believe this presents a significant opportunity in the long term for drugmakers and medical device companies, risks remain substantial, as the authorities continue to implement measures that will make foreign companies increasingly reluctant to import medicines into the country..
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Headline Expenditure Projections
- Pharmaceuticals: UAH31.84bn (US$3.94bn) in 2012 to UAH34.05bn (US$3.70bn) in 2013; +7.0% in local currency terms and -6.0% in US dollar terms. Local currency forecast significantly lower in relation to previous quarter, on account of macroeconomic factors.
- Healthcare: UAH103.60bn (US$12.82bn) in 2012 to UAH109.23bn (US$11.87bn) in 2013; +5.4% in local currency terms and -7.4% in US dollar terms. Local currency forecast lower in relation to previous quarter, on account of changes to pharmaceutical projections.
Risk/Reward Ratings: In BMI's Q413 Risk/Reward Ratings (RRRs) for the 20 markets of Central and Eastern Europe (CEE), Ukraine remains ranked 12th overall, out of the 20 markets surveyed regionally. While the low per capita consumption and volume demand will support the longer term market development, risks - including within the country's intellectual property regime - remain elevated.
Key Trends & Developments
- In August 2013, the Ukrainian health ministry decided not to introduce stringent methods for the registration of medicines containing codeine as such strict measures are seen as inappropriate given that drugs containing traces of narcotic and psychotropic substances make up less than 0.1% of the total. Moreover, the total proportion of codeine-containing combination drugs that have been withdrawn from illegal circulation represent 15%. Ukraine ranks 78th in the world in terms of availability of pain medications for its citizens, according to official data released by the United Nations Office for Drug Control (UNODC).
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