New Report Available: United Kingdom Pharmaceuticals & Healthcare Report Q2 2013

New Healthcare market report from Business Monitor International: "United Kingdom Pharmaceuticals & Healthcare Report Q2 2013"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/22/2013 -- We are relatively optimistic about the longer-term performance of the UK's pharmaceutical market, on account of rising demand for services and treatment, stimulated by factors such as an ageing population and increased health awareness. However, over the five years to 2017, we project that the market will decline in value terms, because of patent expirations and various cost-containment measures that include cost-effectiveness assessment of expensive treatments. Still, high per capita consumption of patented medicines, risk-sharing agreements with manufacturers and an increase in access to services are expected to provide positives for multinationals involved in the country.
Headline Expenditure Projections:
- Pharmaceuticals: GBP23.74bn (US$37.85bn) in 2012 to GBP23.42bn (US$37.71bn) in 2013; -1.3% in local currency terms and -0.4% in US dollar terms. Forecast unchanged from Q113.
- Healthcare: GBP146.35bn (US$233.32bn) in 2012 to GBP146.35bn (US$240.67bn) in 2013; +2.1% in local currency terms and +3.2% in US dollar terms. Forecast broadly in line with Q113.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Risk/Reward Rating: The UK's Pharmaceutical Risk/Reward Rating (RRR) score for Q213 is unchanged from the previous quarter. This is also the case for all other countries in BMI's proprietary system that ranks pharmaceutical markets according to attractiveness to multinational drugmakers. A minor re-weighting of one of the RRR components is being implemented to improve the tool, and the adjusted scores for all markets will be published in the Q313 updates of the Pharmaceuticals & Healthcare reports. The UK has an RRR score of 70.1 out of 100, making it the second most attractive pharmaceutical market in the Western European region, which covers 10 countries.
Key Trends And Developments
- In February 2013, Vince Cable, the UK's business secretary, concluded a deal to set up a new patent court in London in 2015. The new Unified Patent Court and patent system forms a onestop shop for enterprises wanting to protect their intellectual property (IP) in Europe, and will also bring at least GBP200mn (US$307.3mn) to the economy every year.
- In February 2013, leading UK mass grocery retailer Sainsbury's was reported to be planning an expansion of its programme to site primary care services in its stores, with a further seven instore GP surgeries due to open across the country in 2013. The new surgeries, which will be run by a mix of practice nurses and GPs, will be located in Sainsbury's stores in Harrogate, Birmingham, East Grinstead, London, York and Brighton. The premises will be offered rent-free to GPs and will be entirely managed and owned by the National Health Service (NHS).
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Healthcare research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- United States Pharmaceuticals & Healthcare Report Q2 2013
- United Arab Emirates Pharmaceuticals & Healthcare Report Q2 2013
- Iran Pharmaceuticals & Healthcare Report Q2 2013
- Jordan Pharmaceuticals & Healthcare Report Q2 2013
- United Kingdom Healthcare IT Market Outlook to 2018 - Clinical IT Systems and Medical Imaging Information Systems
- Saudi Arabia Pharmaceuticals & Healthcare Report Q2 2013
- Sri Lanka Pharmaceuticals & Healthcare Report Q2 2013
- United Kingdom Diagnostic Imaging Market Outlook to 2018 - Ultrasound Systems, MRI Systems, Computed Tomography Systems, Nuclear Imaging Equipment, X-Ray Systems, Mammography Equipment and Others
- Russia Pharmaceuticals & Healthcare Report Q2 2013
- Morocco Pharmaceuticals & Healthcare Report Q2 2013