New Report Available: United States Telecommunications Report Q1 2013

Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/19/2013 -- Executive Summary BMI View: The US mobile market is one of the world leaders in terms of new technologies and advancements. The first commercial US LTE network took place in 2010, and market leader Verizon now accounts for around 50% of LTE subscribers in the world. As a result, US mobile operators have retained high ARPU figures. With the release of the LTE-compatible iPhone 5, we expect the data services market to experience a strong boom in 2013, buoying up revenues for the main operators which offer the popular handset.
Key Data
- BMI estimates the mobile market in the US reached 324.55mn subscribers at the end of Q312. This is a year-on-year (y-o-y) increase of 4.3%. The number of net additions in the year ended September 2012 was 13.440mn.
- BMI estimates there were around 97.808mn fixed telephony subscribers in the market at the end of Q312. All operators reported declines y-o-y. AT&T had the largest market share, 36.6%, with 35.8mn subscribers.
- The broadband market reached 91.5mn in Q312 according to BMI estimates.
Key Trends & Developments
- T-Mobile USA had upgraded its network infrastructure to HSPA+ in 18 total markets as of December 11 2012. In transforming its network capabilities, T-Mobile hopes to stabilise a declining market position by retaining its existing subscriber base. T-Mobile is taking longer to upgrade services to the US' biggest cities, and is falling behind its main competitors in rolling out 4G services. The upgrade is not expected to be completed until mid-2013, and therefore, BMI does not think this network advancement will have a major impact on the market.
- Satellite TV operator DISH Network may be close to brokering a spectrum-sharing deal with Sprint Nextel that would allow the company to build and launch a nationwide 4G mobile broadband network. Such a deal require regulatory approval, but would remove many of the potential legal barriers expected to have forestalled DISH's ambitious plans. While BMI welcomes the prospects of additional competition in the US' 4G market, we caution that Sprint has a chequered history of partnering with third parties - particularly pay-TV operators - in the mobile space and that we expect a bumpy ride ahead for DISH in establishing its new offering.
- T-Mobile USA and Crown Castle International Corporation (CCI) completed a deal on November 30 2012, wherein CCI will exclusively lease and operate 7,200 T-Mobile transmitter towers over an average 28-year period for an immediate cash consideration of US$2.4bn. CCI will also have the right to acquire the towers at the end of the respective lease terms.
