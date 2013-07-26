New Transportation market report from Markets and Markets: "Variable Valve Timing Market - Market Global Trends & Forecast By Technology & Geography To 2018"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/26/2013 -- Variable Valve Timing Market (Cam phasing, Variable Valve Actuation (VVA)) & Start-Stop Systems (Direct Starter, Enhanced Starter, Belt-driven Alternator Starter (BAS), Integrated Starter Generator (ISG)) Market Global Trends & Forecast By Technology & Geography To 2018
Cam-driven engines are the most common type of engines used in the modern day automotive industry and valve timing is one of the most crucial parameters in an engine configuration which decides the performance levels of a machine. Engine makers of the early days had trouble making a choice between high performance and high fuel efficiency. The fixed valve timing systems were designed to deliver one of the two, but with the inception of variable valve timing, this problem went out of the window. Variable valve timing systems provide the engine control unit a method of altering the valve's timing in order to enhance the vehicle's performance while delivering high fuel efficiency. The most common method of doing this is the cam-phasing unit which advances or retards the valve's opening and closing time, but with changing needs, new and advanced VVA (Variable Valve Actuation) systems have come up in the market which provides control over lift and duration of the valve opening as well.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Start-Stop systems present an all new approach to enhancing the fuel efficiency of an internal combustion engine. The system shuts down the engine whenever the vehicle comes to a halt and uses a battery operated starter generator to kick start the engine once the accelerator pedal is pushed. This helps control the emissions from the vehicle when it is stopped at traffic signals and also increases the vehicle's fuel efficiency. The system is used mainly in micro-hybrids and fully hybrid vehicles. The system represents a wide market which is still in its growth phase and the player which capitalizes on the opportunity can emerge as the market leader in the future.
This report segments the market for VVT systems and Start-Stop systems based upon geography (Asia-Pacific, Europe, North America and ROW); Technology ([Cam-phasing & VVA] and [Enhanced starter, BAS, Direct starter, & ISG]).The market for VVT systems is also segmented by fuel type (Gasoline & Diesel). The market estimates for the above segmentations are provided in terms of volume ('000 units) and revenue ($million).
This report classifies and defines the Variable Valve Timing and Start-Stop systems market volume and revenue in automotive industry. It also provides qualitative data about the types of technologies available in these systems. The report also provides a comprehensive review of market drivers, restraints, opportunities, challenges, and key issues in both the VVT systems and Start-Stop systems market. The key players in the market for both the technologies have also been identified and profiled.
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Transportation research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Fuel Injection Systems Market By Technology (Port Fuel, GDI, Direct Diesel), Engine Type (Gasoline, Diesel), Geography, Vehicle Type & Component: Global Trends & Forecast To 2018
- Automotive Lighting Market: By Position (Front, Rear, Side, & Interior), Technology (Halogen, Xenon/HID, & LED), Vehicle Type, & Geography - Global Trends & Forecast To 2018
- Automotive Brake System Market By Geography, Brake Type (Disc, Drum), Vehicle Type (Passenger Cars, Light & Heavy Commercial, Two Wheelers) & Technology (Electronically Assisted & Others) - Global Trends & Forecast to 2018
- Driver Assistance Systems Market: Global Trends and Forecast to 2018
- Platform as a Service (PaaS) Market - Global Advancements, Business Models, Technology Roadmap, Worldwide Market Forecasts & Analysis (2013 - 2018)
- Food Safety Testing Market By Contaminants (Pathogen, GMO, Toxin, Pesticide, Others), Technology (Traditional & Rapid), Food Types (Meat & Poultry, Dairy, Fruit & Vegetable, Processed Food, Others) & Geography - Global Trends Forecast to 2018
- Global Unified Communications as-a-service (UCaaS) Market: Advancements, Emerging Applications, Business Models, Technology Roadmaps, Global Forecasts & Analysis (2013 - 2018)
- Fuel Cell Technology Market: By Applications (Portable, Stationary, Transport), Types (PEMFC, DMFC, PAFC, SOFC, MCFC), Fuel (Hydrogen, Natural Gas, Methanol, Anaerobic Digester Gas) & Geography- Global Trends and Forecast to 2018
- Power Grid System Market In Subsea, By Offshore Power (Captive Generation, Wind Power, Others), Components (Cables, Variable Speed Drives, Transformers, Switchgears, Others) and Geography - Global Trends & Forecast To 2018
- Machine Vision Systems & Components Market- By Technology (PC & Smart Camera), Application - Global Analysis & Forecast (2013-2018)