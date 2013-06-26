New Report Available: Vietnam Defence & Security Report Q1 2013

New Defense market report from Business Monitor International: "Vietnam Defence & Security Report Q1 2013"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/26/2013 -- The Vietnam Defence and Security Report for Q1 2013 examines the country's strategic position in South East Asia and the wider world. It provides an overview of the contemporary geopolitical challenges facing the country, and the challenges it may face in the future.
The report examines the trends occurring in the country's current and future defence procurement, and the order of battle across its armed forces. The intention is to provide a clear and concise discussion of these issues. The report's general conclusion is that Vietnam faces two main security challenges as it heads into 2013: the first is the risk of instability stemming from the economic crisis facing the country; the second is the risk of conflict with China over territorial disputes in the South China Sea.
Vietnam's economic problems are discussed in the report. As well as posing a domestic security challenge, as growth slows and unemployment rises, Hanoi may struggle to fund some of the ambitious defence procurement programmes that it has initiated. Procurement activity certainly appears to have tailed off in recent months, perhaps as a consequence of the uncertain economic outlook. Instead, Hanoi has been concentrating on forging new defence industry partnerships, with Italy, Sweden and the UK among the countries it has been holding discussions with. The prospect of the US ending its arms embargo on Vietnam could also open up an important new avenue of military equipment, although it is questionable whether Hanoi will be able to afford US equipment while its economy continues to struggle. The provision of used US equipment is not unrealistic, however.
Tensions between China and ASEAN, and between China and Vietnam specifically, also remained serious throughout 2012. The prospect of a solution to the problem being found under the auspices of ASEAN are now remote, with members of the group variously adopting pro- or anti-China positions.
Eventually the four South East Asian countries that claim disputed territories in the South China Sea - Brunei, Malaysia, the Philippines and Vietnam - resolved to hold talks in Manila in December, in an initiative that may prove more fruitful than discussions that involved ASEAN members with no direct stake in the South China Sea sovereignty disputes. Energy exploration in disputed areas remains a potential flashpoint issue between China and Vietnam, with PetroVietnam alleging in early December that Chinese boats had cut cables being laid by one of its survey ships in an area that Hanoi considers to be its territorial waters. Hanoi also warned China in Q4 against resorting to economic warfare during the course of its disputes.
