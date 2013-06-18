New Report Available: Vietnam Infrastructure Report Q3 2013

Fast Market Research recommends "Vietnam Infrastructure Report Q3 2013" from Business Monitor International, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/18/2013 -- Latest Q113 data indicates that Vietnam's construction sector is still in an upward cyclical phase. We continue to believe that this recovery in Vietnam's construction sector could last well into 2013 - our real growth forecasts for the sector remain at around 5.3% for 2013 - as monetary conditions continue to be conducive for construction. However, Vietnam's construction and infrastructure sectors are far from maximising their growth potential due to poor trade activity, an oversupply of housing and difficulties in securing project financing within the infrastructure sector.
The major developments in Vietnam's infrastructure sector are:
- In February 2013, Vinacomin decided to suspend the construction of the Ke Ga deepwater port in the Binh Thuan province. The company took the decision due to a cut in bauxite production. The port was scheduled to receive bauxite from mines in Tay Nguyen, but the output of bauxite at Tan Rai and Nhan Co alumina projects in Dak Nong Province is low.
- In February 2013, Japan's Sumitomo Corporation lodged an application to secure an investment licence for the construction of a US$2bn, BOT coal-fired power plant in Khanh Hoa. The first turbine of the 1,320MW plant is likely to start commercial operations in 2017. The plant will use coal imported from Australia and other nations and will deliver power to state-owned Electricity of Vietnam.
- In March 2013, the provincial government of Dong Nai disclosed a development plan for the area surrounding Long Thanh International Airport. The government plans to develop a tourism complex, several industrial clusters and world-class sporting, education and health care venues in the 21,000- hectare (h) area. The plan is likely to be implemented in three phases during 2012-2025.
- In March 2013, Japan agreed to finance 12 local projects worth a total JPY202.93bn (nearly US$2.16bn) in Vietnam, majority of them relating to traffic infrastructure. The development forms part of the exchange of diplomatic notes between Japan and Vietnam. Most of the projects will be carried out in Hanoi City. The projects include the first phase of the Hanoi urban railway route No.1, the second phase of a road project linking Noi Bai Airport with Nhat Tan Bridge and the third phase of the Nhat Tan Bridge.
- In March 2013, state utility Korea Electric Power Corporation (KEPCO) and Japan's Murabeni Corporation was awarded a US$32.3bn BOT contract for the construction of a 1200MW coal-fired power plant in Nghi Son, Thanh Hoa Province. The consortium is scheduled to be constructed by 2018 and will operate the plant for the period of the next 25 years before transferring it to the government of Vietnam. The project will be financed by Korea Exim Bank and the Japan Bank for International Cooperation.
