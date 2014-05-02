Fast Market Research recommends "Waste Heat Recovery Market - Global Trends & Forecast to 2018" from Markets and Markets, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/02/2014 -- Waste Heat Recovery Market by Application (Pre-heating, Steam Generation, Electricity & Others), and Industry (Petroleum Refining, Heavy Metal, Cement, Chemical, Natural Gas Compression, Pulp/Paper Industry & Others) - Global Trends & Forecast to 2018
The demand for waste heat recovery systems will continue to surge with the growing requirement for energy efficiency and rising environmental concerns regarding industrial waste heat emissions. The waste heat recovery systems offer energy savings and ensure effective utilization of the waste heat operations. These are the best solutions to the concerns over increasing energy and electricity prices. Technological improvement is as a major opportunity for the waste heat recovery systems market. The primary consideration in the R&D effort of this market lies in minimizing economic costs of waste heat recovery technologies.
Waste heat recovery is the process of capturing heat discarded by an existing industrial process and using that heat for other applications. Waste heat recovery involves capturing and reusing the waste heat from the industrial processes. The factors driving waste heat recovery market are increased growth in government regulatory requirement, increasing concern towards environmental protection, rising concern for energy prices, and the reluctant use of waste heat management. The future opportunities for waste heat recovery systems are huge potential in emerging economies such as Asia-Pacific.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Waste heat recovery equipment finds their usage in various industries for one or more applications. Enhancing process heat recovery efficiency provides significant and immediate cost savings. The waste heat recovery systems are used in various end-user in industries such as petroleum refining, heavy metal production, cement, chemical refining and other industries. The waste heat recovery market in cement industry is anticipated to grow at a highest CAGR of 9.32% due to the high demand from Asia-Pacific region.
FIGURE 1
WHRS MARKET MATRIX, BY REGION, 2013-2018
Source: MarketsandMarkets Analysis
The waste heat recovery market will reach $53.12 billion by 2018. Europe dominates the market, accounting for a major share of about 38% in 2012. Asia-Pacific will experience highest growth rate of 9.7% in the next five years from 2013-2018. Key regions in Asia-Pacific market are China and India which will experience the highest installations of waste heat recovery systems.
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is a leading distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff is always available to help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Energy research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Energy Security Market by Power Plants (Nuclear, Thermal And Hydro, Oil And Gas And Renewable Energy), By Technologies (Physical, Network Security), Professional Services - Global Advancements, Forecasts & Analysis (2013 - 2018)
- Oil and Gas Security Market [by Applications (Exploration and Drilling, Refining and Storage, Pipeline, Transportation and Distribution), by Technologies (Physical Security, Network Security)] - Global Advancements, Forecasts & Analysis (2013 - 2018)
- Drilling Waste Management Market by Services (Solids Control Services, Containment & Handling, and Treatment & Disposal), Applications (Onshore & Offshore) and Geography - Global Trends & Forecasts to 2018
- Well Intervention Market - Global Trends & Forecast To 2018
- Solar Encapsulation Market by Materials (EVA, PVB, PDMS, Ionomer, TPU, Polyolefin), Technology (Single/Poly-crystalline Silicon, Thin-film (CDTE, CIGS, a-Si), Applications (Construction, Electronics, Automotive): Global Trends & Forecast to 2018
- Medical Waste Management Market - Global Trends & Forecast to 2018
- Mass Notification Market by Solutions (In Building, Wide Area, Distributed), by Applications (Emergency Communications, Disaster Recovery, Public Alerts and Warning, Business Ops) - Global Advancements Market Forecasts and Analysis (2013 - 2018)
- Modular Data Center Market (Micro Data Center, Data Center Retrofit; Datacenter Cooling Module; Power Module; Data Module; Generator Module]: Global Advancements, Market Forecasts & Analysis (2013 - 2018)
- Expanded Polystyrene (EPS) Market, by Applications (Building & Construction, Packaging & Others), & Geography (North America, West Europe, Asia-Pacific & Rest of the World) - Global Trends & Forecast to 2018
- Green Coatings Market - Global Trends & Forecast to 2018