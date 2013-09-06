New Report Available: Weight Management in Bulgaria

Fast Market Research recommends "Weight Management in Bulgaria" from Euromonitor International, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/06/2013 -- United Traders and Walmark competed during the review period with their popular weight management brands Regulavit and Clarinol 1000. In 2008, due to its marketing efforts, combined with word-of-mouth, United Traders retook the lead and remained at leading position for the next years. In 2012 United Traders accounted for a 16% share of value sales and led for yet another consecutive year.
Euromonitor International's Weight Management in Bulgaria report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2008-2012, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Product coverage: Meal Replacement Slimming, OTC Obesity, Other Slimming Products, Slimming Teas, Weight Loss Supplements.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
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Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Weight Management market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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