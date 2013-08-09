New Report Available: Weight Management in Romania

Recently published research from Euromonitor International, "Weight Management in Romania", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/09/2013 -- According to statistics from the Ministry of Health and other health-related institutions, around half of the Romanian population is overweight and one-third is obese, with these statistics growing every year. As such, weight management has very good potential. However, the evolution of this category depends on prices, medical recommendations and on the familiarity of consumers with these products, as well as on lifestyles in general. Slimming products became popular due to higher disposable...
Euromonitor International's Weight Management in Romania report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2008-2012, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change.
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Product coverage: Meal Replacement Slimming, OTC Obesity, Other Slimming Products, Slimming Teas, Weight Loss Supplements.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Weight Management market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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