New Report Available: Weight Management in the United Kingdom

New Healthcare research report from Euromonitor International is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/05/2013 -- With total value sales of GBP126 million, weight management continued to experience a slight decline in 2012. The credibility of the category amongst consumers remained low following the health problems users experienced with GlaxoSmithKline's diet pill Alli. Generally speaking, the category suffers from a credibility problem because of the general consumer perception of the limited efficacy of weight management products. Moreover, most dieters tend to quickly abandon their weight-loss plans,...
Euromonitor International's Weight Management in United Kingdom report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2008-2012, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Product coverage: Meal Replacement Slimming, OTC Obesity, Other Slimming Products, Slimming Teas, Weight Loss Supplements.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Weight Management market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Healthcare research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- United Kingdom Wound Care Management Market Outlook to 2018 - Advanced Wound Management, Wound Closure Devices, Pressure Relief Devices, Ostomy Drainage Bags and Others
- Europe Wound Care Management Market Outlook to 2018 - Advanced Wound Management, Wound Closure Devices, Pressure Relief Devices, Ostomy Drainage Bags and Other
- United Kingdom Anesthesia and Respiratory Devices Market Outlook to 2018 - Respiratory Devices, Respiratory Measurement Devices, Anesthesia Machines, Sleep Apnea Diagnostic Systems, Pain Management Devices and Others
- United Kingdom Endoscopy Devices Market Outlook to 2019 - Capsule Endoscope Systems, Endoscopic Instruments, Flexible Endoscopes, Rigid Endoscopes and Others
- Europe Anesthesia and Respiratory Devices Market Outlook to 2018 - Respiratory Devices, Respiratory Measurement Devices, Anesthesia Machines, Sleep Apnea Diagnostic Systems, Pain Management Devices and Others
- Consumer Health in the United Kingdom
- Europe Endoscopy Devices Market Outlook to 2019 - Capsule Endoscope Systems, Endoscopic Instruments, Flexible Endoscopes, Rigid Endoscopes and Others
- Weight Management in the United Arab Emirates
- United States Wound Care Management Market Outlook to 2018 - Advanced Wound Management, Wound Closure Devices, Pressure Relief Devices, Ostomy Drainage Bags and Others
- United Kingdom Diagnostic Imaging Market Outlook to 2018 - Ultrasound Systems, MRI Systems, Computed Tomography Systems, Nuclear Imaging Equipment, X-Ray Systems, Mammography Equipment and Others