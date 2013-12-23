New Report Available: William Grant & Sons Ltd in Spirits (World)

New Beverages market report from Euromonitor International: "William Grant & Sons Ltd in Spirits (World)"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/23/2013 -- William Grant has an extensive alcoholic drinks portfolio although it remains overly reliant on blended Scotch with Grant's. The acquisition of Tullamore Dew in Irish whiskey as well as brands in tequila and rum give it a good basis for growth but it will mean taking on much larger players notably Pernod Ricard and Diageo.
Euromonitor International's William Grant & Sons Ltd in Spirits (World) Company Profile offers detailed strategic analysis of the company's business, examining its performance in the Alcoholic Drinks industry. The report examines company shares by region and sector, product developments, market and distribution strategies, challenges from the competition and future prospects. Use it to understand opportunities and threats facing the business and the factors driving success.
Product coverage: Brandy and Cognac, Liqueurs, Other Spirits, Rum, Tequila (and Mezcal), Whiskies, White Spirits.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
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Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Spirits market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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