New Report Available: Wine in South Korea

Fast Market Research recommends "Wine in South Korea" from Euromonitor International, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/13/2013 -- In 2012, sales volume of wine decreased mainly due to the sales volume decline of takju and total non-grape wines. Because takju accounted for over 80% sales volume of total wine in 2011, sales decline of takju led to the sales volume decline of total wine in 2012. Over the review period, takju has driven the sales volume growth of non-grape wine and overall wine, as demand for takju increased significantly as a familiar traditional rice wine with low alcohol content around 6% abv and the...
Euromonitor International's Wine in South Korea report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data (2008-2012), allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they legislative, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change.
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Product coverage: Fortified Wine and Vermouth, Non-Grape Wine, Sparkling Wine, Still Light Grape Wine.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Wine market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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