Recently published research from Markets and Markets, "Wireless Network Security Market - Worldwide Market Forecasts and Analysis (2014-2019)", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/06/2014 -- Wireless Network Security Market by Solutions (Firewall, IPS/IDS, Encryption, I&AM, UTM), Services (Security Operations, Consulting, Managed Security Services) - Worldwide Market Forecasts and Analysis (2014-2019)
Today, enterprises are relying more and more on wireless networks. There is no doubt that the wireless networking infrastructure has helped organizations to cut maintenance costs and increase the operating income. Although it looks good from the point of view of profitability, it also makes these organizations an easy target of cyber criminals. Wireless networks no doubt have their perks, but they are also quite vulnerable to cyber attacks.
In the current scenario, wireless network security solutions deployment is one of the mandatory practices in any organization. As the number of cyber crimes and attacks on wireless networks are increasing, protecting data/information of sensitive nature has become difficult. Today, the hackers and criminals involved in other cyber crimes are using more sophisticated tools than ever. The technological advancements are helpful not only for organizations but also for these criminals. It has created a very difficult situation for enterprises.
Along with the Internet, most of the organizations are relying on intranet as well. It further enhances the data theft possibilities. Organizations have started adopting new policies such as Bring Your Own Device (BYOD), which can be a safe passage for cyber criminals to crack the enterprise networks. Such policies increase profitability but at some cost.
Wireless network security solutions such as firewall or IDS/IPS not only identifies potential attacks and threats to enterprise network, but also ring the bells when somebody tries to peep in those networks. As the threat level rises, these solutions, from vendors present in the ecosystem, reduces the risk with or without upgradation.
Services also play a vital role in this market. They ensure proper deployment, maintenance, and operations. Apart from these, services also include consulting and training. Managed security service is one of the growing segment in which an enterprise outsources entire security operations. It helps organizations to focus on core business processes and lets the security professionals do their job.
Cisco, Honeywell, Symantec, Brocade, and Robert Bosch are some of the prominent players who provide reliable offerings to enterprises to protect their wireless networks. The factors that are responsible for driving high growth in this market are increased adoption of wireless networks and devices, increased and easy availability of sophisticated IT tools among others. MarketsandMarkets forecasts the global passenger information systems market to grow from $8.47 billion in 2014 to $15.55 billion by 2019.
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