New Report Available: Women's Outerwear in the Philippines

Fast Market Research recommends "Women's Outerwear in the Philippines" from Euromonitor International, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/20/2013 -- There is heightened competition in the market as more international companies made their products available locally. Several international brands opened their retail stores in Metro Manila in 2012 such as Uniqlo, Ever New, Cotton On and G-Star Raw Jeans while British brand Miss Selfridge re-entered the market. Some companies such as Forever 21, and Liu Jo widened their distribution as they increased the number of outlets. Consumers are expected to benefit most from this development. The...
Euromonitor International's Women's Outerwear in Philippines report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2008-2012 and analysis by distribution format allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, leading brands, and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change.
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Product coverage: Women's Jeans, Women's Outerwear (Excl Jeans).
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Women's Outerwear market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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