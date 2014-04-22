New Healthcare market report from Euromonitor International: "Wound Care in Canada"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/22/2014 -- Wound care covers products such as bandages, tape, film, plasters and gauze to treat and protect breaks, minor wounds or burns to the skin. It increased by a slight 1% in current value terms in Canada in 2013, to reach C$108 million. Home wound care is a mature area, and retail value growth is affected by expansion ofthe cheaper alternatives offered by private label.
Euromonitor International's Wound Care in Canada report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2009-2013, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2018 illustrate how the market is set to change.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Product coverage: First Aid Kits, Gauze, Tape and Other Wound Care, Sticking Plasters/Adhesive Bandages.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Wound Care market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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