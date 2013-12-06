Fast Market Research recommends "Xiaomi's Product Strategic Planning and Its Opportunities and Challenges in the Smart TV Market" from Market Intelligence and Consulting Institute, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/06/2013 -- Incorporated in 2010, Xiaomi has won itself a name in the global market with its high price-performance ratio smartphones, propelling itself to the top 20 smartphone brands. With unique operational style, sales of Xiaomi smarpthones have grown rapidly. In 2013, Xiaomi separately rolled out MiBox and MiTV, officially confirming its move into the TV market. By aping its success in smartphones to smart TVs, Xiaomi aims to gain traction in the living room and further into smart home applications. This report profiles critical success factors and core competence of Xiaomi in smartphones, examines its strategic planning for smart TVs, opportunities presented and challenges ahead.?
List of Topics
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Development of Xiaomi in the Chinese industry, touching on its strategic planning for distribution channels, logistics services, R&D deployment, social media marketing, and product development
Critical success factors for Xiaomi products from the price and product specs perspectives
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Apple, Beijing Junshanyun Internet, Chonghong, CNTV, duokan.com, Farder Express, Hisense, iqiyi.com, letv.com, LG, Samsung, Skyworth, TCL, Vancl, Xiaomi
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Wireless research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Wireless/Mobile Devices and Applications: Solutions and Market Opportunities
- Global Digital Living Room Market (2013-2018) By Products [Smart/3D, LED/LCD/OLED TV, Set-top box, Home Theater (Projectors, Audio equipment), Blu-Ray Player, Gaming Console], Technology, & Geography
- MediPoint: Peripheral Vascular Stents for the Lower Extremity - South America Analysis and Market Forecasts
- MediPoint: Peripheral Vascular Stents for the Lower Extremity - APAC Analysis and Market Forecasts
- MediPoint: Peripheral Vascular Stents for the Lower Extremity - EU Analysis and Market Forecasts
- MediPoint: Peripheral Vascular Stents for the Lower Extremity - US Analysis and Market Forecasts
- In the Aftermath of Sony's TV Business Restructuring: Challenges and Opportunities
- Smart Homes Market - Analysis & Global Forecast (2013 - 2020)
- Future of the Danish Defense Industry - Market Attractiveness, Competitive Landscape and Forecasts to 2018
- Machine Vision Systems & Components Market- By Technology (PC & Smart Camera), Application - Global Analysis & Forecast (2013-2018)