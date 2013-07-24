New Report by Dr. Joseph Bowles Challenges Traditional, Chronic Lower Back-Pain Treatment Methods

Austin, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/24/2013 -- Dr. Joseph Bowles announced today the publication of a new health report entitled '6 Eye-Opening Concepts About Chronic Lower Back Pain Relief,' the result of over 5 years of research into what Dr. Bowles calls "the real causes of chronic lower back pain."



Dr. Bowles claims in the report, available free at http://www.DrBowlesBackPainSolution.com,



that in the vast majority of cases involving chronic lower back pain, "doctors and their patients are simply not looking for, let alone properly treating, the real causes of lower back pain."



The Report explains that chronic pain in the lower back is the kind that persists beyond the normal 4-16 week window of time that damaged tissues take to heal. Of the 50 million Americans who have chronic pain, 17 million of those have had it in excess of 5 years and the largest subcategory of this pain is lower back pain.



Even with modern medical professionals having the best skills, equipment, technology, and intentions, the numbers of people with chronic, lower-back pain continues to rise.



“Obviously, something must be missing from evaluation and treatment of chronic, lower-back pain,” Dr. Bowles adds.



The Report presents 6 Concepts, posing questions regarding the common practices that, according to Dr. Bowles, “simply have not worked.”



These questions and concepts include:



1. Are All The Possible 'Pain Producers' Being Considered?



2. Is Your 'Herniated Disc' The True Source Of Your Pain?



3. Do Weak Abdominal Muscles or Being Overweight Really Cause Lower-Back Pain?



4. Could Your Lower-Back Pain Be Coming From Stress?



5. Who Gets Stress-Related Lower-Back Pain?



6. Do You Have Stress-Related Lower-Back Pain? (The Self-Assessment)



Following the 6 Concepts, the Report shares a remarkable success story from a man who followed Dr. Bowles new method of treatment suggestions, and was rewarded with complete relief from his pain, which he had suffered with for at least 4 years.



Readers are also provided with a brief section that helps them interpret their own score compiled from the self-assessment questions.



For over 30 years as a chiropractic physician, chiropractic-college faculty member and post-graduate lecturer, Dr. Joseph Bowles has had a reputation for advancing new ideas and methods of patient care.



This report and Dr. Bowles’ other materials are made available as a source of information to provide hope and relief to chronic, lower-back pain sufferers after other methods have fallen short or failed.



‘6 Eye Opening Concepts About Chronic Lower Back Pain Relief’ is available free, at http://www.DrBowlesBackPainSolution.com.



About Dr. Joseph Bowles

For over 30 years, Dr. Joseph Bowles has decicated himself to helping those with chronic pain. He is known as an innovator always seeking answers for the puzzling questions surrounding pain. Seeing the prevalence of chronic lower back pain rise in America during the past two decades, he has redirected his efforts toward eliminating the "ignored" cause of chronic lower back pain. As a result, he challenges the prevailing thought and treatment methods used by chiropractors, physical therapists, medical doctors and acupuncturists to help those with one of human kinds most common and debilitating disorders.



Media Contact:

Dr. Joseph T. Bowles

drjbowles@drbowlesbackpainsolution.com

855-440-BACK (toll free)