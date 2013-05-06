New Report: Construction Market in Chile - Key Trends and Opportunities to 2017 : MarketResearchReports.Biz

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/06/2013 -- This report provides detailed market analysis, information and insights into the Chilean construction market, including:

The Chilean construction markets growth prospects by sector, project type and type of construction activity

Analysis of equipment, material and service costs across each project type within Chile

Critical insight into the impact of industry trends and issues and the risks and opportunities they present to participants in the Chilean construction market

Assessment of the competitive forces facing the construction industry in Chile and profiles of the leading players

Data highlights of the largest construction projects in Chile



To Buy The Copy of This Report Visit: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/analysis-details/construction-in-chile-key-trends-and-opportunities-to-2017



Summary

The Chilean construction industry increased in value at a CAGR of 5.19% during the review period to reach CLP18 trillion (US$36.1 billion) in 2012. This growth was supported by a rapid inflow in foreign direct investment (FDI), low unemployment, reconstruction and modernization work following the 2010 earthquake, and the countrys favorable demographic situation. There were also significant private and public investments in Chilean commercial, industrial, infrastructural and residential construction projects. The growth of the construction industry is expected to remain strong over the forecast period as a result of the governments commitment to improve the countrys infrastructure, meet rising demand for residential units, and provide support for the mining industry. The infrastructure and residential construction markets together accounted for 71% of the total Chilean construction industry in 2012, and the contributions of these two markets will be significant to the overall Chilean construction industry growth over the forecast period. Timetric expects the Chilean construction industrys output to record a CAGR of 8.15% over the forecast period to reach a value of CLP26.7 trillion (US$53.4 billion) by 2017.



Scope

This report provides a comprehensive analysis of the construction industry in Chile:

Historical (2008-2012) and forecast (2013-2017) valuations of the construction market in Chile using the construction output and value-add methods

Segmentation by sector (commercial, industrial, infrastructure, institutional and residential) and by project type



To Read the Complete Report with TOC Visit: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/analysis/167421



Breakdown of values within each project type, by type of activity (new construction, repair and maintenance, refurbishment and demolition) and by type of cost (materials, equipment and services)

Analysis of key construction industry issues, including regulation, cost management, funding and pricing



Assessment of the competitive environment using Porters Five Forces

Detailed profiles of the leading construction companies in Chile



Reasons To Buy

Identify and evaluate market opportunities using our standardized valuation and forecasting methodologies

Assess market growth potential at a micro-level via 600+ time series data forecasts

Understand the latest industry and market trends

Formulate and validate business strategies by leveraging our critical and actionable insight

Assess business risks, including cost, regulatory and competitive pressures

Evaluate competitive risk and success factors



Key Highlights

The unemployment rate in Chile eased to around 6.5% in 2012, from a peak of 10.0% in 2009. However, average employment growth has eased, dropping to 2.0% in 2012, down from the 5.1% and 7.4% reported in the previous two years. Nevertheless, unemployment is expected to fall further over the forecast period, in line with the forecast improvements in exports and investment.



The governments budget surplus as a percentage of GDP dropped to 0.6% in 2012, compared with 1.5% in 2011, owing to sluggish revenue growth and increased spending. Overall expenditure is expected to remain high, keeping the fiscal surplus below the equivalent of 1% of GDP over the forecast period.

Mining is one of the key industries in the domestic economy, contributing more than 20% of the countrys GDP.



Browse All The Report Of This Publisher Visit: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/publisher/61



The industry also provides employment directly or indirectly to around 600,000 people. Over the next 12 years, the National Mining Society of Chile expects investment worth US$100 billion within the mining sector, which will provide a major boost to industrial construction activity.



Chiles construction industry has registered strong growth in recent years, due in part to rebuilding works following the earthquake in 2010. The earthquake destroyed 220,000 homes as well as one-third of hospitals and schools in the southern regions of Maule and B



Related Reports:



Construction in China - Key Trends and Opportunities to 2017 : http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/analysis/167422



This report provides detailed market analysis, information and insights into the Chinese construction market, including:

The Chinese construction markets growth prospects by sector, project type and type of construction activity

Analysis of equipment, material and service costs across each project type within China

Critical insight into the impact of industry trends and issues and the risks and opportunities they present to participants in the Chinese construction market

Assessment of the competitive forces facing the construction industry in China and profiles of the leading players

Data highlights of the largest construction projects in China



Construction in Belgium - Key Trends and Opportunities to 2017 : http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/analysis/167423



This report provides detailed market analysis, information and insights into the Belgian construction market, including:

The Belgian construction markets growth prospects by sector, project type and type of construction activity

Analysis of equipment, material and service costs across each project type within Belgium

Critical insight into the impact of industry trends and issues and the risks and opportunities they present to participants in the Belgian construction market

Assessment of the competitive forces facing the construction industry in Belgium and profiles of the leading players

Profiles of the ten largest construction projects in Belgium



About MarketResearchReports.Biz

MarketResearchReports.Biz is the most comprehensive collection of market research reports. MarketResearchReports.Biz services are especially designed to save time and money of our clients. We are a one stop solution for all your research needs, our main offerings are syndicated research reports, custom research, subscription access and consulting services. We serve all sizes and types of companies spanning across various industries.



Contact

M/s Sheela

90 Sate Street, Suite 700

Albany, NY 12207

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-997-4948

Email: sales@marketresearchreports.biz

Website: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/

Blog: http://chinamarketreports.blogspot.com/