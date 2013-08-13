New Report : Cosmeceuticals Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Trends, Analysis, Growth and Forecasts 2012 - 2018 : Now at Transparency Market Research

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/13/2013 -- There has been an increase in the disposable income in many countries across the globe. Also, the desire of each individual to maintain a youthful appearance has risen. This demand has led to the developments of unique products which can neither be classified as cosmetics or pharmaceuticals thus giving rise to the market. The Cosmeceuticals industry does not have a lot of regulations, which has facilitated the entry of new players into the market. The developed countries whose major population comprises of aged individuals are the major markets for Cosmeceuticals globally. However, increase in disposable income in the emerging countries has fuelled growth in these countries.



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This research report analyzes the Market depending on various segments and major geographies. This detailed study includes trend analysis, market numbers, industry growth drivers and restraints along with the future market projections. This market research report includes analysis of current developments, Porter’s five force analysis and detailed profiles of top industry players. Report also discusses the importance of macro and minor factors important for existing market players and new entrants.



The Cosmeceuticals Industry has been segmented on the basis of products types and chemicals.



Cosmeceuticals Market by Product Type:



Haircare products

Skincare products

Cosmetics and toiletries

Age-Defying products

Tissue Filters

Injectable Cosmeceuticals

Lip Care Products



Cosmeceuticals Market by Chemicals:



Antioxidants

Alpha Hydroxy Acids

Enzymes

Proteins

Botanicals



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The major geographies analyzed under this study are North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-pacific. Some of the major players in this market are Allergan Inc., Arch Chemicals, BASF SE, Colgate-Palmolive, Croda International, Procter & Gamble, Unilever Group and others



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