New Report : Depression Drug Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2012 - 2018 : Now at Transparency Market Research

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/30/2013 -- The market is expected to exhibit high growth in developed economies such as the U.S. and Europe over the forecast period. The rapid increase in the number of patients suffering from depression is expected to be one of the main driving forces for the estimated growth, which can be attributed to elevating stress levels, unhealthy lifestyle, and social imbalances. In the U.S. and Europe, various regulations pertaining to drug approval and patents, as well as commercial issues, such as restriction on the sale of antidepressants without prescription are the major restraints which are expected to negatively impact market growth. Rise in various medical disorders due to increase in stress levels and unhealthy lifestyle in Asia Pacific and the Middle East is expected to lead to market expansion.



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The acceptability of various drugs is expected to increase due to growing public awareness regarding depression and associated disorders. This is expected to result in increasing drug penetration.



Depression drugs, as the name suggests, are primarily used for the treatment of depression, and also known as antidepressants. These drugs are also used in the treatment of a wide range of medical conditions such as anxiety disorders, neuropathic pain, eating disorders, chronic pain and obsessive compulsive disorder. The depression drug market includes a wide range of drugs, and can be segmented on the basis of key product types, which are Tricyclic antidepressants (TCAs), Serotonin norepinephrine reuptake inhibitors (SNRIs), Selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors (SSRIs), Monoamine oxidase inhibitors (MAOIs), and atypical antidepressants.



Some of the key vendors operating in this market include Bristol-Myers Squibb, Eli Lilly, GlaxoSmithKline, Lundbeck, Forest Laboratories and others.



This research report analyzes this market depending on its market segments, major geographies, and current market trends. Geographies analyzed under this research report include



North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Rest of the World



This report provides comprehensive analysis of



Market growth drivers

Factors limiting market growth

Current market trends

Market structure

Market projections for upcoming years



This report is a complete study of current trends in the market, industry growth drivers, and restraints. It provides market projections for the coming years. It includes analysis of recent developments in technology, Porter’s five force model analysis and detailed profiles of top industry players. The report also includes a review of micro and macro factors essential for the existing market players and new entrants along with detailed value chain analysis.



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