New Report: Facial Aesthetics Market to 2020 - Economic Recovery Drives Growth in the US

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/14/2014 -- It provides comprehensive information on the key trends affecting these segments, and key analytical content on the dynamics of the market. The report also reviews the competitive landscape, analyzes each segment’s pipeline products and gives details of important merger and acquisition deals. It is built using data and information sourced from proprietary databases, primary and secondary research and in-house analysis by GBI Research’s team of industry experts.



View Full Report with TOC at: http://www.researchmoz.us/facial-aesthetics-market-to-2020-economic-recovery-drives-growth-in-the-us-as-increasing-awareness-fuels-demand-in-developing-markets-report.html



Scope:



-Key geographies: US, Brazil, Germany, Turkey, France, Italy, Spain, Japan, China, India, Columbia and South Korea.

-Information on market size for two facial aesthetics market segments: botox and dermal fillers.

-Annualized market revenue data forecast to 2020 and company share data for 2013.

-Qualitative analysis of key trends in the facial aesthetics market.

-Information on the competitive landscape and the leading technologies of key players



Table of Contents



1 Table of Contents 2

1.1 List of Tables 6

1.2 List of Figures 9



2 Executive Summary 11

2.1 Facial Aesthetics Market Expected to Grow Rapidly during the Forecast Period 11

2.2 Allergan Dominates the Global Facial Aesthetics Market 12

2.3 US will Continue to be the Largest Market for Facial Aesthetics 13

2.4 Hyaluronic Acid Fillers the Fastest Growing Segment due to Greater Affordability and Good Safety Profiles 15

2.5 Global Facial Aesthetics Market has High Exposure to Economic Volatility 16



3 Introduction 18

3.1 GBI Research Report Guidance 18



4 Analyst Commentary 19........



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Reasons to Buy:



-Develop business strategies by understanding the trends and developments driving the global facial aesthetics market.

-Design and enhance your product development, marketing, and sales strategies.

-Exploit merger and acquisition opportunities by identifying the market players with the most innovative pipelines.

-Develop market-entry and market-expansion strategies.

-Identify the key players best positioned to take advantage of the emerging market opportunities.

-Exploit in-licensing and out-licensing opportunities by identifying the products most likely to ensure a robust return.

-Identify, understand and capitalize emerging blockbusters of the facial aesthetics market landscape.

-Make more informed business decisions from insightful and in-depth analysis of the global facial aesthetics market and the factors shaping it.



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