New Report: Fast Food Market in China - May 2014

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/19/2014 -- Reflected by the anti-corruption policy, domestic fast food restaurants have decisively outperformed full-service restaurants, indicating a confident outlook for the sector’s growth in China. However currently, fast food eaters are anxious about the ongoing food and environmental crisis, which has catalysed the fast food outlets’ transformation into tailor-made healthy dining stores.



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This has also given multinational foreign players an unfavourable status due to them being perceived as unhealthy and unable to provide menu customisations. Marketing communication tools are the key shapers in driving healthy eating within Chinese society. Three critical elements – access to convenient nutritional information, affordable ‘green’ menus and consumer empowerment must seamlessly merge to revolutionise the current Chinese fast food industry.



Introduction:



- In this report we answer the key questions:

- Definition

- Inclusions

- Exclusions

- Methodology

- Abbreviations



Issues and Insights:



- What are the common traits of Chinese fast food eaters?

- The facts

- The implications

- What are the key challenges that fast food players are faced with in China?

- The facts

- The implications

- Scope to boost the appeal of fast food by harnessing connotations of healthy, organic ingredients

- The facts

- The implications

- Eco- friendly marketing can re- energise the fast food brand image

- The facts

- The implications

- How to target second and third- tier fast food eaters?

- The facts

- The implications



Trend Application:



- Trend: Make it Mine

- Trend: Moral Brands

- Trend: Access All Areas



Browse More Reports related to Food: http://www.researchmoz.us/food- market- reports- 118.html



Market Segmentation:



- Key points

- By purpose of usage

- By taste

- China’s fast food market is fragmented

- Volume and value of china fast food market, by segment, 2008- 13



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