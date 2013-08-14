New Report : Feminine Care Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Analysis, and Forecasts 2012 - 2018 - Now at Transparency Market Research

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/14/2013 -- Feminine care industry is loaded with intense competition, product innovation, changing consumer preferences and increasing consumer health concerns. The major challenge faced by this industry is its ability to maintain pace with the changing lifestyle, attitudes, and ideas of customers. Increasing adoption of physically active lifestyle among women is another significant factor driving the market growth. Use of innovative tampons and ultra thin sanitary pads is growing in demand as protection products as working women and adolescents are sporting figure hugging dresses, swimsuits, and spandex outfits.



Worldwide, the feminine care market is experiencing tremendous growth since the past few years as a result of the growing consciousness for personal hygiene and healthcare.



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America, Europe and the Asia-Pacific collectively account for over 80% of the feminine hygiene products market. The Asia-Pacific market with its vast population is one of the fastest growing regions for feminine care products. Technology innovations and better user safety is driving the sanitary pads segment as a popular feminine care product worldwide.



Market Segmentation



Segmentation Based on Products

Sanitary Pads

Internal Cleansers

Pant liners and Shields

Tampons

Disposable Razors and Blades



This research report on the feminine care industry includes an analysis of its market segments and major geographies.



This report includes a comprehensive analysis of the current industry trends, market growth drivers, restraints, market structure, and market projections for the coming years. It also includes an analysis of the technological expansion of the market, Porter’s five force model analysis, and complete company profiles of the top industry players. It provides a review of the micro and macro factors significant with respect to the new entrants and existing market players.



Major geographies analyzed under this research report are:

Europe

North America

Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World



Major Players



Some of the key players dominating this market are Procter & Gamble, Johnson & Johnson, Kimberly-Clark Corporation, Asda, Body Shop, Boots, Co-Op/Somerfield, Lloyds, Morrisons, Sainsbury's, Saver, Superdrug, Tesco, Waitrose, Ahold, Costco, Delhaize, Kroger, Loblaw, Publix, Safeway, Wal-Mart, and others.



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It provides a seven-year forecast assessed on the basis of how the market is predicted to grow in the coming years

It provides a comprehensive analysis of the major competitors and their market strategies

It provides up-to-date analysis of the latest market trends to stay informed about the technological changes in the industry

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