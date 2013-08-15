New Report : Fiber Optic Sensors Market- Global Forecast, Share, Size, Growth and Industry Analysis (2012-2018) - Now at Transparency Market Research

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/15/2013 -- Today, most applications use fiber optic sensor technology. The major factors accountable for driving the fiber optic sensor market are their small size, low power consumption, resistance to electromagnetic interference, and high sensitivity. Technological improvements in terms of increased efficiency and performance have helped in driving the growth of fiber optic sensors. Ongoing technological advancements in the areas of telecommunications and local area networks are expected to boost the market growth rate considerably over the next few years.



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There is also an increasing demand for these sensors in homeland security, and the oil and gas industry. These sensors are also finding growing applications in the generation of energy sources like wind power and developing smart infrastructures. Government funding for various research and developments in this field is expected to boost this market in the coming years. This research report analyzes the overall global market for fiber optic sensors in detail with market figures. It also analyzes the industry growth rate¸ industry capacity, and industry structure. It includes the study of current developments in the fiber optic sensor market, Porter’s five force analysis, and detail profiles of top industry players.



The report provides the detailed review of macro and micro factors significant for existing market players and new entrants with value chain analysis. The key players dominating this market are Sick AG, Banner Engineering Corp., OMRON Corp., and ifm Efector Inc.



Some other major players in the fiber optic manufacturing are Agilent Technologies Inc., Avantes B.V., Avensys Tech, Hitachi Cable Ltd., Honeywell Sensing and Control, Intelligent Fiber Optic System Corp., Davidson Instruments, Ocean Optics Inc., Photonics Laboratories Inc., etc. The major areas of fiber optic sensors application include telecommunications, automotive, petrochemicals, electronics, industrial, civil infrastructure, and industrial process control.



Market Segmentation for Fiber Optic Sensors



This report analyzes the global market for fiber optic sensors by the product segments as follows:



Extrinsic Fiber Optic Sensors



Intrinsic Fiber Optic Sensors The major end use segments analyzed under this report study are biomedical, defense/aerospace, telecom, automotive, test and measurement, etc. The major geographies analyzed in this research are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and the Rest of the World.



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