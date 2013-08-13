New Report : Glass Packaging Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast, 2013 - 2019 : Now at Transparency Market Research

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/13/2013 -- Glass packaging has been traditionally very popular but over time it has been facing a huge competition from plastic packaging. The volume consumption of glass packaging has been growing due to demand in FMCG industries but its market share has gone down owing to the competition from plastic packaging. In future glass is expected to retain major market share in beverage packaging. Other luxury applications of packaging would also prefer glass as glass portrays the sophistication and value over plastics. By leveraging further its quality, the property of high barrier and its green credential the glass market would never lose its sheen. Glass is 100% recyclable and this is an advantage over plastics. Beverages are by far the major application of glass packaging worldwide, with a dominant position in alcoholic drinks. The relatively higher end profit margins and expectations of high quality justify its position among alcohols. The other applications of glass are in food and pharmaceutical packaging.



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European countries especially UK, France, Germany and Russia occupy a large market share of global glass packaging market. APAC region is also a large market and is expected to grow at a steady rate. North America has also shown positive growth rate in recent years. Some of the major drivers for global glass packaging market are the increase in disposable income of people globally and rising awareness about the benefits of green nature of glass packaging. The challenges for glass are posed by the competition from plastic packaging due to higher strength and lower cost of plastics. Opportunities in glass packaging market exist in deploying technological innovations to develop higher strength and light weight glass.



Some of the key players in glass packaging industry are Ardagh Glass, Amcor Ltd, Ball Corp., Chesapeake Corp., British Polythene Industries, Constantia, DS Smith plc, Crown Holdings Inc., Huhtamaki Oyj, Mondi plc, LINPAC Group, Rexam plc, SAICA, RPC Group, Store Enso Oyj and Tetrapak International SA.



This research report analyzes this market depending on its market segments, major geographies, and current market trends. Geographies analyzed under this research report include



- North America

- Asia Pacific

- Europe

- Rest of the World



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This report provides comprehensive analysis of



- Market growth drivers

- Factors limiting market growth

- Current market trends

- Market structure

- Market projections for upcoming years



This report is a complete study of current trends in the market, industry growth drivers, and restraints. It provides market projections for the coming years. It includes analysis of recent developments in technology, Porter’s five force model analysis and detailed profiles of top industry players. The report also includes a review of micro and macro factors essential for the existing market players and new entrants along with detailed value chain analysis.



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