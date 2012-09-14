New Report - Global and China Rare Earth Industry 2012: QYResearchreports.com

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/14/2012 -- 2012 Deep Research Report on Global and China Rare Earth Industry was a professional and depth research report on Global and China Rare Earth Industry.



Firstly the report describes the background knowledge of Rare Earth (La2O3 CeO2 Pr6O11 Nd2O3 Sm2O3 Europium Oxide Gd2O3 Tb4O7 Dy2O3 Y2O3 Ho2O3 Er2O3 Tm2O3 Yb2O3 Lu2O3), including Concepts Classification Manufacturing process technical parameters etc; then statistics International and China 14 Manufacturers Rare Earth product Capacity production cost price production value profit margins and other relevant data, statistics these enterprises Rare Earth products, applications, R&D, company background information, then summary statistics and analysis the relevant data on these enterprises.



The report got Global and China Rare Earth companies production market share, Global and China Rare Earth demand supply and shortage, Global and China Rare Earth 2009-2013 production price cost profit production value profit margins, etc. At the same time, the report analyzed and discussed supply and demand changes in Rare Earth market and business development strategies, conduct a comprehensive analysis on Global and China Rare Earth industry trends.



Finally, the report also introduced 10K Tons/year Mixed Rare Earth Carbonate project Feasibility analysis and related research conclusions. In a word, It was a depth research report on Global and China Rare Earth industry. And thanks to the support and assistance from Rare Earth industry chain related experts and enterprises during Research team survey and interviews.



