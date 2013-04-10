New Report: Global Dental Consumables Market 2012-2016 to Grow at a CAGR of 6.10 Percent over the Period 2012-2016

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/10/2013 -- TechNavio's analysts forecast the Global Dental Consumables market 2012-2016 to grow at a CAGR of 6.10 percent over the period 2012-2016. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is increase in number of dental procedures. The Global Dental Consumables market has also been witnessing the trend of growing popularity of dental tourism. However, lack of awareness about dental problems could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



TechNavio's report, the Global Dental Consumables market, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the Americas, the EMEA region, and the APAC region; it also covers the Global Dental Consumables market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



Key vendors dominating this market space 3M ESPE AG, Danaher Corp., Dentsply International, Ivoclar Vivadent AG, and Heraeus Kulzer Dental



Other vendors mentioned in the report Nobel Biocare Holding AG, Sirona Dental Systems Inc., GC Corp., Straumann Holding AG, Biomet 3i Inc.



Key questions answered in this report:

What will the market size be in 2016 and at what will be the growth rate?

What are key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of each of these key vendors?



Related Reports:

Dental Implants Market- Global Industry Size, Market Share, Trends, Analysis And Forecasts 2012-2018



Increasing awareness for dental implants is one of the major factors driving global dental implants market. Implant techniques are widely accepted and executed by dentists worldwide. Continuous growth in the global market has resulted in an increasing demand for improved oral aesthetics, which has led to an increased number of dental practitioners performing dental implant surgeries. Some other factors driving the market are technological improvements, brand name recognition, and cost efficiency relative to alternative treatments.



This research report analyzes the dental implants market depending on its segments and major geographies. This research report is the complete study that provides detailed information about trend analysis, market numbers, industry growth drivers, and restraints along with future market projections for forthcoming years. The market research report includes the analysis of current developments, Porter’s five force analysis and detail profiles of top industry players. The report also includes the detailed review of macro and micro factors significant for existing market players and new entrants with the value chain analysis.



Dental Consumables Market - Global Industry Size, Market Share, Trends, Analysis And Forecasts 2012 - 2018



Dental consumables include all products and materials required by a dental practitioner while performing any dental treatment. These include prostheses, restoratives, bonding agents, infection control agents, specialty products, biomaterials, etc. The market for dental consumables is the largest segment in the overall dental market with over 60% share.



The market is characterized by a range of low value – high volume products available in each segment. Dental biomaterials form one of the fastest growing segments of this market, with rapidly increasing adoption rates in the developed markets. Oral care products like toothbrush, toothpaste, and dental floss experience a constant demand owing to the growing world population. The growth of this market is mainly driven by the increasing demand for enhanced oral care and growing awareness of oral hygiene. Increasing disposable incomes in the developing nations enables patients to opt for advanced dental care services, while the rising insurance coverage for dental services in developed nations shows a positive growth in these markets.



