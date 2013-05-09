New Report: Global IT Asset Management Software Market 2012-2016 - World IT Asset Management Software Industry Share,Size,Trends,Analysis and Forecast to 2016 : MarketResearchReports.Biz

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/09/2013 -- TechNavio's analysts forecast the Global IT Asset Management Software market to grow at a CAGR of 9.4 percent over the period 2012-2016. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the increased need for ITAM cost reduction. The Global IT Asset Management Software market has also been witnessing the emergence of cloud computing. However, the high deployment cost could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



TechNavio's report, the Global IT Asset Management Software Market 2012-2016, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the Americas, and the EMEA and APAC regions; it also covers the Global IT Asset Management Software market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



The key vendors dominating this market space are BMC Software Inc., CA Technologies Inc., Hewlett-Packard Co., and IBM Corp.



The other vendor mentioned in the report is Novo Solutions Inc.



