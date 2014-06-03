New Report - Global Thermoplastic Polyolefins (TPO) Market 2014 to 2020: Grand View Research, Inc

San Francisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/03/2014 -- The global market for thermoplastic polyolefins (TPO) is expected to reach USD 3.43 billion by 2020, according to a new study by Grand View Research, Inc. Increasing application scope in automotive and construction sectors of the emerging markets in Asia, especially China and India is expected to be a key growth factor for TPO. High capacity to demand ratio and raw material price fluctuations are expected to be key challenges for market participants.



Automotive industry is the largest TPO consumer, accounting for over 75% of total market in 2013. With further research conducted to explore its utility as feedstock and substitution, TPO market volume is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.4% from 2014 to 2020. Robust growth is also expected for emerging applications such as packaging, construction and healthcare.



The report “Thermoplastic Polyolefins (TPO) Market Analysis And Segment Forecasts To 2020,” is available now to Grand View Research customers at http://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/thermoplastic-polyolefins-industry



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Further key findings from the study suggest:



- The global market for TPO was 866.2 kilo tons in 2013 and is expected to reach 1334.7 kilo tons by 2020, growing at a CAGR of 6.4% from 2014 to 2020.

- Automotive was the most dominant application for TPO as the segment accounted for 75.48% of total market volume in 2013 and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.6% till 2020. Other applications including packaging, construction and other niche segments accounted for a consolidated 24.52% of the market volume for the same year.

- North America and Asia Pacific have been leading in the volume consumption of TPO with shares of 37% and 35% respectively and their CAGR from 2014-2020 being 6.2% and 7% respectively.

- Key companies in the market include Arkema SA, Chemtura, Dow Chemical Company, ExxonMobil and SABIC.



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For the purpose of this study, Grand View Research has segmented the TPO market on the basis of type, application and region:



Global Thermoplastic Polyolefins Application Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Million, 2012 - 2020)

- Automotive

- Others (Construction, packaging, healthcare)



Thermoplastic Polyolefins Regional Outlook (Volume, Kilo tons; Revenue, USD Million, 2012 - 2020)

- North America

- Europe

- Asia Pacific

- RoW



Related Market Study:



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Activated Carbon Market Analysis And Segment Forecasts To 2020 - http://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/activated-carbon-market



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