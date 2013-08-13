New Report : Health and Wellness Market in Russia, Ukraine & Kazakhstan (Nutraceutical, Cosmeceutical and Beverages) Size, Segment and Country Analysis & Forecast 2012 - 2017

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/13/2013 -- This research is specially designed testimate and analyze the demand and performance of the health and wellness market in Russia, Ukraine and Kazakhstan. The report covers all the major segments of nutraceutical and cosmoceutical tidentify, analyze and provide in-depth analysis, market revenue, trend analysis and statistically refined forecast for the following segments covered.



Browse Report @ : http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/health-and-wellness-market.html



Nutraceutical Market



Functional Food



Probiotics Fortified Food

Omega Fatty Acid Fortified Food

Branded Ionized Salt

Branded Wheat Floor Market

Other functional food



Functional Beverages



Fruit & Vegetable Juices and Drinks

Dairy & Dairy Alternative Drinks

Noncarbonated Drinks

Other functional beverages



Dietary Supplements

Proteins & Peptides

Vitamins & Minerals

Herbals

Non-Herbals

Other Market



Upcoming Market Research Reports @ : http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/pharmaceutical-market-reports-1.html



Cosmoceutical Market



By Product

Skin Care Cosmoceutical

Hair Care Cosmoceutical

Injectable Cosmeceutical

Lip Care Products

Tooth Whiteners

Other Cosmeceutical Products



By Ingredients



Antioxidents

Sunscreen

Acids

Enzymes

Proteins

Botanicals

Other Cosmeceutical Ingredients



By Channels



Store-Based Retailing

Grocery Retailers

Non-Grocery Retailers

Chemists / Pharmacies / Drugstores

Health Food Shops

Mass Merchandisers

Other Non-Grocery Retailers

Non-Store Retailing

Direct Selling / MLM

Internet Selling

Home Shopping

Vending



Regions Covered



Russia

Ukraine

Kazakhstan



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