New Report : Influenza Vaccine Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Trends, Analysis, Growth and Forecasts 2012 - 2018 : Now at Transparency Market Research

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/12/2013 -- Influenza Vaccine is also called as flu shot and is used for protection against influenza virus. An influenza vaccine is a combination of three influenza viruses namely, influenza type A with H3N2 virus strain, influenza type A with H1N1 virus strain and influenza type B virus strain. Over the recent years, the Influenza Vaccine market has witnessed double digit growth rate due to fear of an impending pandemic.



The Influenza Vaccine market has grown at a CAGR of approximately 65% between 2008 and 2010 due to the havoc caused by H1N1 virus. However, H1N1 flu vaccine demand will decline due to waning threat of swine flu epidemic. The Influenza Vaccine market is expected to cross USD 4 billion in 2015. Among all the geographical regions, U.S. was the largest Influenza Vaccine market in the year 2010 closely followed by China. Like any other medication, dealing with such a deadly infectious disease is a challenge still faced by healthcare units.



Browse Report @ : http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/influenza-vaccine-market.html



The chances of occurrence of seasonal influenza are equal in developed as well as developing nations. And it is predicted that in next five to six years the market for seasonal influenza vaccine will increase significantly due to high infection rate across the population. Top six players of influenza vaccine manufacturers occupy more than 75% of the total influenza vaccine market. Seasonal influenza vaccine brands like Fluarix & Flulaval were one of the leading players in the market in 2010. Other key players in this market include GlaxoSmithKline, Novartis, CSL, MedImmune, Sanofi-Pasteur, Solvay, Sinovac Biotech and Hualun Biologicals.



The report analyses the global scenario of Influenza Vaccine Market discussing detailed overview and market figures. The research report analyses the industry growth rate, industry capacity, and industry structure. The report analyses the historical data and forecasts the Influenza Vaccine Market size, production forecasts along with key factors driving and restraining the market.



Upcoming Market Research Reports @ : http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/pharmaceutical-market-reports-1.html



About Us



Transparency Market Research (TMR) is a market intelligence company providing global business research reports and consulting services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insights for thousands of decision-makers.



TMR’s experienced team of analysts, researchers, and consultants use proprietary data sources along with various tools and techniques to gather and analyze information. Our business offerings represent the latest and the most reliable information which is indispensable for businesses to sustain their competitive edge.



Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.



Contact US



State Tower,

90 State Street,

Suite 700,

Albany NY - 12207

United States

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com



Transparency Market Research Blog @ :

http://www.tmrmarketresearch.blogspot.com/

http://tmrmarketresearch.wordpress.com/