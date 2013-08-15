New Report : Laundry Care Market - Global Industry Size, Market Share, Trends, Analysis and Forecasts 2012 - 2018 : Now at Transparency Market Research

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/15/2013 -- Laundry care market is changing drastically since past few years as consumers have started finding value in their purchases. With US economy still recovering from economic downturn, many consumers are evaluating their purchasing habits to ensure that they obtain greatest value for their money. Increasing preference for scented laundry care products and allergenic/ green products, and development of new products is gaining consumer acceptance and accelerating the growth of laundry care industry. Most market segments are growing at more than 5% growth rate annually. Detergent liquid - the largest market segment of laundry care industry has undergone double digit growth.



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With recovery from global economic downturn and increasing spending on personal hygiene, there is an increasing demand for laundry care products and this industry is expected to accelerate in developing nations in coming few years due to product innovations and reduction in prices because of increasing competition.



Market Segmentation



Based on Product

Laundry Detergents

Fabric Softeners

Bleach

Other Specialty Products

Eco-Friendly Products



This research report analyzes this market based on its market segments and major geographies. This research report provides complete analysis of major market segments, current market trends, factors driving market growth, restraints, industry structure, and market projections for upcoming years. This report also provides analysis of technological improvements in this industry, Porter’s five force model analysis, and complete company profiles of top market players. It provides review of micro and macro factors significant for existing market players and new entrants along with detailed value chain analysis.



Geographies analyzed under this research study are

North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Rest of the World



Major Players



Some of the key players dominating this market are Procter & Gamble, Unilever, The Clorox Company, The Dial Corporation, Church & Dwight, USA Detergents, Colgate-Palmolive Company Ltd., Reckitt Benckiser Inc., SC Johnson and Son Inc., Orange Glo International, Huish Detergents, and others.



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This report provides pin-point analysis for changing competitive dynamics

It provides a forward looking perspective on different factors driving or restraining market growth

It provides a technological growth map over time to understand the industry growth rate

It provides a seven-year forecast assessed on the basis of how the market is predicted to grow

It helps in understanding the key product segments and their future

It provides pin point analysis of changing competition dynamics and keeps you ahead of competitors

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It provides distinctive graphics and exemplified SWOT analysis of major market segments



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