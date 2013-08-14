New Report : Minimally Invasive Surgery Market - Global Industry Analysis, Market Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast, 2013 - 2019 Now at Transparency Market Research

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/14/2013 -- Minimally invasive surgery (MIS) is known for its efficiency and its low risk procedures. These procedures are safe, patient friendly, very precise in nature, and have improved surgical outcomes. MIS ensures the patient’s quick recovery and also shortens the hospital stay. These factors have led to an increase in the demand for MIS across the globe. The prime advantages of MIS are reduction in post-operative difficulties, better cosmetic result, quick recovery, and the relative cost effectiveness.



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With the increase in pressure to pull down healthcare costs and simultaneously improve the surgical outcome, MIS has been successful in replacing conventional invasive surgical methods. With MIS, the pressure of high investment in treatments has been considerably reduced. Favorable reimbursement system and provisions have further induced the demand for MIS. On the other hand, the high investment cost for such devices is one of the concerns for the adoption of this method on a large scale.



The market of MIS can be classified on the basis of product types, technology, and applications. The major product types used in MIS are endoscopic devices, monitoring and visualization systems, electrosurgical devices, imaging systems, and some others. The technology segment comprises of medical robots and capsule endoscopes. The applications segment is further divided into cosmetic surgery, gastrointestinal surgery, orthopedic surgery, cryosurgery, and laparoscopic surgery. The emerging economies of Asia-Pacific will also undergo impressive growth in the given period of forecast. Some of the major players of this market are Stryker Corporation, Conmed Corp., Fujifilm Holdings Inc., Ethicon Endo Surgery Inc., Accellent Inc., and Covidien PLC.



This research report analyzes this market depending on its market segments, major geographies, and current market trends. Geographies analyzed under this research report include



- North America

- Asia Pacific

- Europe

- Rest of the World



This report provides comprehensive analysis of

- Market growth drivers

- Factors limiting market growth

- Current market trends

- Market structure

- Market projections for upcoming years



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This report is a complete study of current trends in the market, industry growth drivers, and restraints. It provides market projections for the coming years. It includes analysis of recent developments in technology, Porter’s five force model analysis and detailed profiles of top industry players. The report also includes a review of micro and macro factors essential for the existing market players and new entrants along with detailed value chain analysis.



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