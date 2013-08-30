New Report : Musculoskeletal Diseases (MSDs) Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2012 - 2018 : Now at Transparency Market Research

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/30/2013 -- Musculoskeletal diseases/disorders (MSDs) are diseases of muscles and related ligaments, and other connective tissues and bones. Some of the most common musculoskeletal diseases are back pain, osteoarthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, osteoporosis, septic arthritis, gout, myasthenia gravis, systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE), and some others. Musculoskeletal diseases are the prime cause of short term disability and chronic disability in this generation. MSDs are mostly caused because of the over-use of weak muscles, tendons, or ligaments. Vigorous vocational activities can cause musculoskeletal pain. In addition, as the population ages, the prevalence of conditions such as osteoarthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, and degenerative disc diseases increase. Unattended MSDs lead to chronic disruption of the day-to-day and vocational activities of the patient.



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In the modern medicine system, the most common drugs used for the treatment of musculoskeletal diseases are analgesics, anti-inflammatory drugs, antipyretics, immunosuppressives, muscle relaxants and corticosteroids. Though these drugs show fair symptomatic relief, they have a number of side effects on the overall well-being of the patient. Some of the most common side effects of MSD drugs are nausea, acid-peptic disorders, liver and kidney damage, and irritation of the gastric tract. The burden of musculoskeletal diseases in every country is considerably high. In the U.S. alone, one out of every four Americans suffers from some kind of MSD. These disorders are one of the leading causes of disability across the world.



The major therapeutics used in the treatment of MSDs are biologics, corticosteroids, parathyroid hormone, protein therapy, selective estrogen receptor modulators, synthetic bone graft, composite grafts, demineralized bone matrix, BMPS, orthobiologics and others. The global market for musculoskeletal diseases therapeutics will witness large scale patent expiry which include some of the present top selling drugs such as Celebrex and Cymbalta. Though large scale efforts in development and commercialization of pipeline drugs is taking place, it is, however, viewed that these products will not be able to cope with the challenges posed by generic competition.



This research report analyzes this market depending on its market segments, major geographies, and current market trends. Geographies analyzed under this research report include



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Asia Pacific

Europe

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