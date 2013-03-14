New Report Offers: Global Application Server Market, 2012-2018

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/14/2013 -- Global Application Server Market



All Points are covered in table of Content of this Report some of them listed here:



Table of Content



Application Server Executive Summary

Application Server Embraces Enterprise Mobile Apps Development

Application Server Supports Web Reach

IBM Mainframe vs. Distributed Server ROI

Application Server Real Time Business Benefits

Application Server Market Shares

Application Servers Market Forecasts



1. Application Server Market Description and Market Dynamics

2. Application Server Market Shares and Market Forecasts

3. Application Server Product Description



According to Susan Eustis, lead author of the study, "Significant investment in communications infrastructure will create demand for more sophisticated web development and web applications. Everything is going mobile. This evolution is driven by mobile smart phones and tablets that provide universal connectivity. Application servers represent a significant aspect of Internet market evolution."



Application server mobile extensions are integrated in the Web apps development environments of vendors. Application server development can create Web applications using business server pages. They can use the mobile extensions of the Web application server, which makes the special requirements and characteristics of mobile devices available.



Application servers leverage evolving software delivery models, new development methodologies, emerging mobile application development, and open source software. Mobile application development projects targeting smartphones and tablets are an essential aspect of any departmental application initiative. Native PC projects are anticipated to give way to smartphone and tablet apps for the enterprise. Every enterprise has to have apps that give customers, distributors, partners, and suppliers access to information.



The smarter planet initiative elucidates the value of machine to machine transmission. Ubiquitous computing environments a microprocessor touches everything, information systems, agriculture, transportation, and hospitals. Things no one would recognize as computers have a processor: home appliances, cars, roads, clothes, even rivers and cornfields. . Electronic shopping, electronic trading, Internet banking, Internet brokers, music and video delivery, Internet auction and other systems have become widespread and taken for granted in the society, all leveraging computing components many of which feed information to application servers.



IBM is the dominant player in application server market, it sets a defacto industry standard for complex web offerings. IBM has achieved significant market advantage by positioning with a broad middleware product offering. IBM has been able to grow its market share steadily. The IBM WebSphere has robust functionality. It provides integration at every level of the IT systems.



IBM is able to leverage application servers, broker integration technology, business process management, mission critical messaging, and portals with a broad offering. Built in intelligence frequently leverages application servers that are used to create a web presence and manage the flow of information from sensors to systems.



Application servers are used to manage e-commerce and service interactions over the Web. Application servers support continuous, personalized web presence. The application server web capability represents expansion of earlier web based systems. New systems are more integrated. Systems vastly improve the reach of e-commerce sites. Analytics have been added. The aim of e-commerce is to achieve an expanding customer base, enhance customer retention, improve customer service, and achieve cross selling.



Manufacturers use application servers to improve the functioning of the supply chain. Service interactions are supported over the Web. Systems facilitate product design, inventory management, distribution, and shipment processes.



Application servers represent the core of cloud and the Web computing technologies. Efficient real time systems are critical to responding to demands imposed by implementing business process that is automated. The application server requirements are described below. Application server core technologies are failover, clustering, scalability, flexibility, and reliability.



Companies Profiled



Market Leaders

IBM

RedHat

Microsoft

Adobe Systems

Oracle

Attachmate / Novell

NEC

Fujitsu

Market Participants

Hewlett Packard

Progress Software

RedHat

SAP

Software AG

Tibco

Compuware

Workday

Apache

Cisco

HostBridge Technology

VMware

EMC

Fiorano

PolarLake



