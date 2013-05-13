New Report: Oil and Gas Exploration and Production (E&P) in the Barents Sea - Market Analysis, Competitive Landscape and Production Forecasts to 2020 - MarketResearchReports

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/13/2013 -- Oil and Gas Exploration and Production (E&P) in the Barents Sea - Market Analysis, Competitive Landscape and Production Forecasts to 2020, is the latest report from GlobalData, the industry analysis specialist, which analyzes the oil and gas exploration and production (E&P) industry in the Barents Sea. The report provides an overview of the E&P industry in the Barents Sea. The report also provides information on the fiscal environment, exploration, production, discoveries and major companies in the Norwegian and Russian parts of the Barents Sea. The report is compiled by using data and information sourced from proprietary databases, secondary research and in-house analysis by GlobalDatas team of industry experts.



Scope



The report provides information on exploration and production in the Barents Sea, including major companies and the key trends and issues. The report primarily focuses on -

- Overview of oil and gas exploration and production in the Barents Sea

- Drivers and challenges for the oil and gas industry in the Barents Sea

- Mergers and acquisitions (M&As), and asset transactions involving assets or companies with operations in the Barents Sea during the period 2008 to February 2013

- Oil and gas exploration, discoveries, production and major companies operating in the Norwegian Barents Sea

- Oil and gas exploration, discoveries, production and major companies operating in the Russian Barents Sea



Reasons to buy



The report will enhance your decision making in a more rapid and time sensitive manner. It will allow you to -

- Develop business strategies with the help of specific insights into the oil and gas E&P market in the Barents Sea

- Identify opportunities and challenges in the oil and gas industry in the Barents Sea

- Understand competitive landscape of major companies operating in the Barents Sea.

- Take prompt and effective business decisions supported by well researched information and analysis of the emerging exploration and production area, the Barents Sea.



