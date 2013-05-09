New Report on American Lifestyles Industry 2013: Five Years Later - US - April 2013 : MarketResearchReports.Biz

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/09/2013 -- Nearly four years into the economic recovery, the labor market remains historically weak and median household incomes have yet to return to pre-recession levels. The lingering effects of the worst economic downturn since the ‘Great Depression’ of the 1930s have consumers retaining a budget mindset that applies to purchasing across nearly all categories. However, consumers—whether they like to admit it or not—have increased their spending while they continue to look for the best deals.



To Read the Complete Report with TOC Visit: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/analysis-details/american-lifestyles-2013-five-years-later-us-april-2013



Some questions answered in this report include:



What recession-induced behaviors will consumers continue to practice?

Has the recession altered perceptions of what is luxury vs. necessity?

How will Millennial spending impact key consumer categories?

What is the impact of the growing Hispanic population?



Latest Report:



Cold, Flu and Allergy Remedies - US - April 2013 : http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/analysis/167575



While sales of OTC cold, flu, and allergy products have increased, the category faces several challenges, such as sales of private label brands as well as natural alternatives eroding market share of OTC products.



Some questions answered in this report include:



Across the board in OTC remedies, there has been an increase in private label sales—both as a reaction to Johnson & Johnson recalls and as a cost saving measure in light of the recession. How will continued growth in private label sales affect this market?

How can brands appeal to consumers through marketing efforts and product form developments?

How are in-store clinics at drug stores and mass merchandisers affecting the market of OTC cold, flu, and allergy remedies?



