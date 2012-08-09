New Report on Aseptic Packaging Market in China 2011-2015

Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/9/2012 -- The Aseptic Packaging market in China to grow at a CAGR of 11.7 percent over the period 2011-2015. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the lack of cold chains in China. The Aseptic Packaging market in China has also been witnessing an increase in capacity by vendors. However, high capital costs could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



The Aseptic Packaging Market in China 2011-2015, has been prepared based on an in-depth analysis of the market with inputs from industry experts. The report focuses on China. It also covers the Aseptic Packaging market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



Key vendors dominating this market space include Greatview (Tralin Pak) Aseptic Packaging Co., SIG Combibloc AG, and Tetra Pak Ltd.



Other vendors mentioned in the report: Jpak Group Inc., Shandong Bihai Packaging Materials Co. Ltd., Cangnan Longgang Tengxing Printing Factory, Shanghai Jielong Yongfa Printing and Packaging Co. Ltd., Golden Technology Printing Co. Ltd., Capak Packaging Co. Ltd., Dongguan Huifeng Plastic Bag Co. Ltd., Dongguan Yason Pack Co. Ltd., Shantou Jinmao Color Printing Co. Ltd., Chaoan County Anbu Huiyang Plastic and Paper, Hefei Telijie Packaging Technology Co. Ltd., Shanghai Skylong Packaging Machinery Co. Ltd., Shibuya Kogyo Co. Ltd., and Shikoku Kakoki Co. Ltd.



Key questions answered in this report:

What will the market size be in 2015 and at what rate will it grow?

What key trends is this market subject to?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the opportunities and threats faced by each of these key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of each of these key vendors?



