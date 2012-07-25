New Report on Car Manufacturing in the United Kingdom

Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/25/2012 -- Car Manufacturing in the United Kingdom industry profile provides top-line qualitative and quantitative summary information including: market share, market size (value and volume 2007-11, and forecast to 2016). The profile also contains descriptions of the leading players including key financial metrics and analysis of competitive pressures within the market. Essential resource for top-line data and analysis covering the United Kingdom car manufacturing market. Includes market size data, textual and graphical analysis of market growth trends, leading companies and macroeconomic information.



The passenger cars manufacturers market value is calculated in terms of manufacturer selling price (MSP), and excludes all taxes and levies.



The UK car manufacturers industry had total revenue of $16,027.7 million in 2011, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 0% between 2007 and 2011.



Industry production volumes decreased with a compound annual rate of change (CARC) of -3.3% between 2007-2011, to reach a total of 1,343,810 cars in 2011.



The performance of the industry is forecast to accelerate, with an anticipated CAGR of 4.2% for the five-year period 2011 - 2016, which is expected to drive the industry to a value of $19,728.4 million by the end of 2016.



