New Report on Chinese Markets for Acrylic Resins

Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/30/2012 -- China's demand for acrylic resins has grown at a fast pace in the past decade. In the next five years, both production and demand will continue to grow. This new study examines China's economic trends, investment environment, industry development, supply and demand, industry capacity, industry structure, marketing channels and major industry participants. Historical data (2001, 2006 and 2011) and long-term forecasts through 2016 and 2021 are presented. Major producers in China are profiled.
Table Of Contents
I. INTRODUCTION
Report Scope and Methodology
Executive Summary
II. BUSINESS ENVIRONMENT
Economic Outlook
Key Economic Indicators
Industrial Output
Population and Labor
Foreign Investment
Foreign Trade
Financial and Tax Regulations
Banking System and Regulations
Foreign Exchange
Taxes, Tariff and Custom Duties
III. CHINA ACRYLIC RESINS INDUSTRY ASSESSMENTS
Acrylic Resins Industry Capacity
Major Producer Facility Locations, Output and Capacity
Market Share of Key Producers
Potential Entrants
Major End-Users
Major Foreign Investments
Technology Development
IV. CHINA ACRYLIC RESINS PRODUCTION AND DEMAND
Overview
Basic Monomer Production and Demand
Acrylates Production and Demand
Methacrylates Production and Demand
Acrylic Resins Production and Demand
Acrylate Resins Production and Demand by Type
Butyl Acrylate
Ethyl Acrylate
Ethyl-Hexyl Acrylate
Other Acrylates
Methacrylates Resins Production and Demand by Type
Methyl Methacrylate
Other Methacrylates
Acrylic Resins Imports and Exports
Pricing Trends
V. CHINA ACRYLIC RESINS CONSUMPTION BY MARKET
Acrylic Resins Markets Outlook Overview
Paints and Coatings
Paints and Coatings Market Outlook
Acrylic Resins Consumption in Paints and Coatings
Textiles and Fibers
Textiles and Fibers Market Outlook
Acrylic Resins Consumption in Textiles and Fibers
Adhesives
Adhesives Market Outlook
Acrylic Resins Consumption in Adhesives
Construction
Construction Market Outlook
Acrylic Resins Consumption in Construction
Automobiles
Automobile Market Outlook
Acrylic Resins Consumption in Automobiles
Industrial Products
Major Industrial Products Market Outlook
Acrylic Resins Consumption in Industrial Products
Other Acrylic Resins Markets
VI. MARKETING STRATEGIES
Distribution System in China
China's Distribution System
Acrylic Resins Distribution Channels
Transportation and Freight Infrastructure
Market Entry Channels
Exporting to China
Export Market Overview
Chinese Trading Practice
Chemical Trade Companies
Import Restrictions in China
Technology Licensing
Technology Licensing Overview
Intellectual Property Protection
Joint Venture
Joint Venture Overview
Advantages and Disadvantages
Wholly Owned Enterprises
Foreign Wholly Owned Enterprises Overview
Advantages and Disadvantages
Other Market Entry Channels
Setting up Sales Offices
Selling to China Through Attending Trade Fairs
Contacting Chinese Companies
Advertising
Market Entry Strategies
Understanding Differences
Business Practice Differences
Knowledge of Regulations and Restrictions
Dealing with Governments
VII. CHINA ACRYLIC RESINS PRODUCER DIRECTORY
Acrylic Resins Producer Profiles
Distributors and Trading Companies
Research Institutions and Associations
Major End-Users
To purchase this report kindly visit: http://www.reportstack.com/product/84202/chinese-markets-for-acrylic-resins.html