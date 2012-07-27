New Report On Chinese Markets for Cement & Concrete Additives

Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/27/2012 -- China's demand for cement & concrete additives has grown at a fast pace in the past decade. In the next five years, both production and demand will continue to grow. This new study examines China's economic trends, investment environment, industry development, supply and demand, industry capacity, industry structure, marketing channels and major industry participants. Historical data (2001, 2006 and 2011) and long-term forecasts through 2016 and 2021 are presented. Major producers in China are profiled.
TABLE OF CONTENTS
I. INTRODUCTION
Report Scope and Methodology
Executive Summary
II. BUSINESS ENVIRONMENT
Economic Outlook
Key Economic Indicators
Industrial Output
Population and Labor
Foreign Investment
Foreign Trade
0B0B0B Financial and Tax Regulations
Banking System and Regulations
Foreign Exchange
Taxes, Tariff and Custom Duties
III. CHINA CEMENT & CONCRETE ADDITIVES INDUSTRY ASSESSMENTS
Cement & Concrete Additives Industry Structure
Cement & Concrete Additive Industry Production, Capacity and Demand
Market Size
Market Growth Drivers
Cement & Concrete Additives Industry Capacity
Major Producer Facility Locations, Output and Capacity
Market Share of Key Producers
Labor Costs
Potential Entrants
Major Distributors
Major Foreign Investments
Technology Development
IV. CHINA CEMENT & CONCRETE ADDITIVES PRODUCTION AND DEMAND
Overview
Demand of Cement & Concrete Additives by Region
Cement & Concrete Additives Production and Demand
Chemical Additives
Water-Reducing Admixtures
Overview
Water-Reducing Admixtures Output
Water-Reducing Admixtures Demand
Water-Reducing Admixtures Capacity
Water-Reducing Admixtures Import and Export
Set-Controlling Admixtures
Overview
Set-Controlling Admixtures Output
Set-Controlling Admixtures Demand
Set-Controlling Admixtures Capacity
Set-Controlling Admixtures Import and Export
Superplasticizer Admixtures
Overview
Superplasticizer Admixtures Output
Superplasticizer Admixtures Demand
Superplasticizer Admixtures Capacity
Superplasticizer Admixtures Import and Export
Air-Entraining Admixtures
Overview
Air-Entraining Admixtures Output
Air-Entraining Admixtures Demand
Air-Entraining Admixtures Capacity
Air-Entraining Admixtures Import and Export
Anti-freezing Admixtures
Overview
Anti-freezing Admixtures Output
Anti-freezing Admixtures Demand
Anti-freezing Admixtures Capacity
Anti-freezing Admixtures Import and Export
Other Chemical Admixtures
Overview
Other Chemical Admixtures Output
Other Chemical Admixtures Demand
Other Chemical Admixtures Capacity
Other Chemical Admixtures Import and Export
Mineral Admixtures
Fly Ash
Overview
Fly Ash Output
Fly Ash Demand
Fly Ash Capacity
Fly Ash Import and Export
Gypsum
Overview
Gypsum Output
Gypsum Demand
Gypsum Capacity
Gypsum Import and Export
Silica Fume
Overview
Silica Fume Output
Silica Fume Demand
Silica Fume Capacity
Silica Fume Import and Export
Other Minerals
Overview
Other Minerals Output
Other Minerals Demand
Other Minerals Capacity
Other Minerals Import and Export
Other Cement & Concrete Additives
Overview
Other Cement & Concrete Additives Output
Other Cement & Concrete Additives Demand
Other Cement & Concrete Additives Capacity
Other Cement & Concrete Additives Import and Export
Cement & Concrete Additives Imports and Exports
Pricing Trends
V. CHINA CEMENT & CONCRETE ADDITIVES MARKETS OUTLOOK
Cement & Concrete Additives Markets Outlook Overview
Construction Market Outlook
Residential Building Market Trends
Cement & Concrete Additive Demand in Residential Construction Markets
Commercial Building Market Trends
Cement & Concrete Additive Demand in Commercial Construction Markets
Road and Highway Construction Market Trends
Cement & Concrete Additives Demand in Residential Construction Markets
VI. MARKETING STRATEGIES
China Market Entry Overview
China’s Distribution System
Cement & Concrete Additives Distribution Channels
Transportation and Freight Infrastructure
Communications
China’s Market Entry
Licensing
Franchising
E-commerce
Trading Companies and Local Agents
Representative Offices and Chinese Subsidiaries
Wholly Foreign Owned Enterprise
VII. CHINA CEMENT & CONCRETE ADDITIVES PRODUCER DIRECTORY
Cement & Concrete Additives Producer Profiles
Distributors and Trading Companies
Research Institutions and Associations
Major End-Users
