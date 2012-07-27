New Report On Chinese Markets for Cement & Concrete Additives

Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/27/2012 -- China's demand for cement & concrete additives has grown at a fast pace in the past decade. In the next five years, both production and demand will continue to grow. This new study examines China's economic trends, investment environment, industry development, supply and demand, industry capacity, industry structure, marketing channels and major industry participants. Historical data (2001, 2006 and 2011) and long-term forecasts through 2016 and 2021 are presented. Major producers in China are profiled.



TABLE OF CONTENTS



I. INTRODUCTION



Report Scope and Methodology

Executive Summary



II. BUSINESS ENVIRONMENT



Economic Outlook

Key Economic Indicators

Industrial Output

Population and Labor

Foreign Investment

Foreign Trade

0B0B0B Financial and Tax Regulations

Banking System and Regulations

Foreign Exchange

Taxes, Tariff and Custom Duties



III. CHINA CEMENT & CONCRETE ADDITIVES INDUSTRY ASSESSMENTS



Cement & Concrete Additives Industry Structure

Cement & Concrete Additive Industry Production, Capacity and Demand

Market Size

Market Growth Drivers

Cement & Concrete Additives Industry Capacity

Major Producer Facility Locations, Output and Capacity

Market Share of Key Producers

Labor Costs

Potential Entrants

Major Distributors

Major Foreign Investments

Technology Development



IV. CHINA CEMENT & CONCRETE ADDITIVES PRODUCTION AND DEMAND



Overview

Demand of Cement & Concrete Additives by Region

Cement & Concrete Additives Production and Demand

Chemical Additives

Water-Reducing Admixtures

Overview

Water-Reducing Admixtures Output

Water-Reducing Admixtures Demand

Water-Reducing Admixtures Capacity

Water-Reducing Admixtures Import and Export

Set-Controlling Admixtures

Overview

Set-Controlling Admixtures Output

Set-Controlling Admixtures Demand

Set-Controlling Admixtures Capacity

Set-Controlling Admixtures Import and Export

Superplasticizer Admixtures

Overview

Superplasticizer Admixtures Output

Superplasticizer Admixtures Demand

Superplasticizer Admixtures Capacity

Superplasticizer Admixtures Import and Export

Air-Entraining Admixtures

Overview

Air-Entraining Admixtures Output

Air-Entraining Admixtures Demand

Air-Entraining Admixtures Capacity

Air-Entraining Admixtures Import and Export

Anti-freezing Admixtures

Overview

Anti-freezing Admixtures Output

Anti-freezing Admixtures Demand

Anti-freezing Admixtures Capacity

Anti-freezing Admixtures Import and Export

Other Chemical Admixtures

Overview

Other Chemical Admixtures Output

Other Chemical Admixtures Demand

Other Chemical Admixtures Capacity

Other Chemical Admixtures Import and Export

Mineral Admixtures

Fly Ash

Overview

Fly Ash Output

Fly Ash Demand

Fly Ash Capacity

Fly Ash Import and Export

Gypsum

Overview

Gypsum Output

Gypsum Demand

Gypsum Capacity

Gypsum Import and Export

Silica Fume

Overview

Silica Fume Output

Silica Fume Demand

Silica Fume Capacity

Silica Fume Import and Export

Other Minerals

Overview

Other Minerals Output

Other Minerals Demand

Other Minerals Capacity

Other Minerals Import and Export

Other Cement & Concrete Additives

Overview

Other Cement & Concrete Additives Output

Other Cement & Concrete Additives Demand

Other Cement & Concrete Additives Capacity

Other Cement & Concrete Additives Import and Export

Cement & Concrete Additives Imports and Exports

Pricing Trends



V. CHINA CEMENT & CONCRETE ADDITIVES MARKETS OUTLOOK



Cement & Concrete Additives Markets Outlook Overview

Construction Market Outlook

Residential Building Market Trends

Cement & Concrete Additive Demand in Residential Construction Markets

Commercial Building Market Trends

Cement & Concrete Additive Demand in Commercial Construction Markets

Road and Highway Construction Market Trends

Cement & Concrete Additives Demand in Residential Construction Markets







VI. MARKETING STRATEGIES



China Market Entry Overview

China’s Distribution System

Cement & Concrete Additives Distribution Channels

Transportation and Freight Infrastructure

Communications

China’s Market Entry

Licensing

Franchising

E-commerce

Trading Companies and Local Agents

Representative Offices and Chinese Subsidiaries

Wholly Foreign Owned Enterprise



VII. CHINA CEMENT & CONCRETE ADDITIVES PRODUCER DIRECTORY



Cement & Concrete Additives Producer Profiles

Distributors and Trading Companies

Research Institutions and Associations

Major End-Users



