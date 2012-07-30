New Report on Chinese Markets for Ethylene Propylene Copolymer or Rubber

Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/30/2012 -- China's demand for ethylene propylene copolymer or rubber (EPR) has grown at a fast pace in the past decade. In the next five years, both production and demand will continue to grow. This new study examines China's economic trends, investment environment, industry development, supply and demand, industry capacity, industry structure, marketing channels and major industry participants. Historical data (2001, 2006 and 2011) and long-term forecasts through 2016 and 2021 are presented. Major producers in China are profiled.



Table Of Contents



I. INTRODUCTION



Report Scope and Methodology

Executive Summary



II. BUSINESS ENVIRONMENT



Economic Outlook

Key Economic Indicators

Industrial Output

Population and Labor

Foreign Investment

Foreign Trade

Financial and Tax Regulations

Banking System and Regulations

Foreign Exchange

Taxes, Tariff and Custom Duties



III. EPR INDUSTRY ASSESSMENTS



EPR Industry Structure

EPR Industry Production, Capacity and Demand

Major Producer Facility

Market Share of Key Producers

Major EPR Producers

Major End-Users

Major Foreign Investments

Potential Entrants

Technology Development

China’s EPR Price



IV. EPR PRODUCTION AND DEMAND



Overview

EPR Production and Demand

EPR Output

EPR Demand

EPR Capacity

EPR Capacity Expansion

EPR Import and Export



V. CHINA EPR MARKETS OUTLOOK



EPR Markets Outlook

EPR Consumption by Market

Automotive Industry Market Outlook

EPR Waterproof Building Materials Outlook

Wire & Cable Market

Wire & Cable Market Outlook

Oil Product Additives Market

Oil Product Additives Market Outlook

Polymer Modification Market

Polymer Modification Market Outlook

Synthetic Rubber Sports Track Market

Synthetic Rubber Sports Track Market Outlook



VI. MARKETING STRATERGIES



China Market Entry Overview

China’s Distribution System

EPR Distribution Channels

Transportation and Freight Infrastructure

Communications



China’s Market Entry

Export to China

Indirect export

Direct Export

License and Contract Manufacture

Assembling in China

Contract Manufacturing

Trade Permit

Investment

Equity Joint Venture

Contractual Joint Venture

Wholly Foreign-Owned Enterprise



VII. EPR PRODUCER DIRECTORY



EPR Producer Profiles and Directory

Major End-Users



