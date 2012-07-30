New Report on Chinese Markets for Ethylene Propylene Copolymer or Rubber

Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/30/2012 -- China's demand for ethylene propylene copolymer or rubber (EPR) has grown at a fast pace in the past decade. In the next five years, both production and demand will continue to grow. This new study examines China's economic trends, investment environment, industry development, supply and demand, industry capacity, industry structure, marketing channels and major industry participants. Historical data (2001, 2006 and 2011) and long-term forecasts through 2016 and 2021 are presented. Major producers in China are profiled.
Table Of Contents
I. INTRODUCTION
Report Scope and Methodology
Executive Summary
II. BUSINESS ENVIRONMENT
Economic Outlook
Key Economic Indicators
Industrial Output
Population and Labor
Foreign Investment
Foreign Trade
Financial and Tax Regulations
Banking System and Regulations
Foreign Exchange
Taxes, Tariff and Custom Duties
III. EPR INDUSTRY ASSESSMENTS
EPR Industry Structure
EPR Industry Production, Capacity and Demand
Major Producer Facility
Market Share of Key Producers
Major EPR Producers
Major End-Users
Major Foreign Investments
Potential Entrants
Technology Development
China’s EPR Price
IV. EPR PRODUCTION AND DEMAND
Overview
EPR Production and Demand
EPR Output
EPR Demand
EPR Capacity
EPR Capacity Expansion
EPR Import and Export
V. CHINA EPR MARKETS OUTLOOK
EPR Markets Outlook
EPR Consumption by Market
Automotive Industry Market Outlook
EPR Waterproof Building Materials Outlook
Wire & Cable Market
Wire & Cable Market Outlook
Oil Product Additives Market
Oil Product Additives Market Outlook
Polymer Modification Market
Polymer Modification Market Outlook
Synthetic Rubber Sports Track Market
Synthetic Rubber Sports Track Market Outlook
VI. MARKETING STRATERGIES
China Market Entry Overview
China’s Distribution System
EPR Distribution Channels
Transportation and Freight Infrastructure
Communications
China’s Market Entry
Export to China
Indirect export
Direct Export
License and Contract Manufacture
Assembling in China
Contract Manufacturing
Trade Permit
Investment
Equity Joint Venture
Contractual Joint Venture
Wholly Foreign-Owned Enterprise
VII. EPR PRODUCER DIRECTORY
EPR Producer Profiles and Directory
Major End-Users
To purchase this market study kindly visit: http://www.reportstack.com/product/84259/chinese-markets-for-ethylene-propylene-copolymer-or-rubber-epr.html