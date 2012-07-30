New Report on Chinese Markets for Fluororubber

Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/30/2012 -- China's demand for fluororubber has grown at a fast pace in the past decade. In the next five years, both production and demand will continue to grow. This new study examines China's economic trends, investment environment, industry development, supply and demand, industry capacity, industry structure, marketing channels and major industry participants. Historical data (2001, 2006 and 2011) and long-term forecasts through 2016 and 2021 are presented. Major producers in China are profiled.
Table Of Contents
I. INTRODUCTION
Report Scope and Methodology
Executive Summary
II. BUSINESS ENVIRONMENT
Economic Outlook
Key Economic Indicators
Industrial Output
Population and Labor
Foreign Investment
Foreign Trade
Financial and Tax Regulations
Banking System and Regulations
Foreign Exchange
Taxes, Tariff and Custom Duties
III. CHINA FLUORORUBBER INDUSTRY ASSESSMENTS
Fluororubber Industry Structure
Fluororubber Industry Production, Capacity and Demand
Major Producer Facility
Market Share of Key Producers
Major Fluororubber Producers
Major End-Users
Major Foreign Investments
Potential Entrants
Technology Development
China’s Fluororubber Price
IV. CHINA FLUORORUBBER PRODUCTION AND DEMAND
Overview
Fluororubber Production and Demand
Fluororubber Output
Fluororubber Demand
Fluororubber Capacity
Fluororubber Capacity Expansion
Fluororubber Import and Export
V. CHINA FLUORORUBBER MARKETS OUTLOOK
Fluororubber Markets Outlook
Automobile Market
Auotomobile Market Outlook
Petroleum and Chemical Market
Petroleum and Chemical Markets Outlook
Aviation Market
Aviation Market Outlook
Aerospace Market
Aerospace Market Outlook
VI. MARKETING STRATEGIES
China Market Entry Overview
China’s Distribution System
Fluororubber Distribution Channels
Transportation and Freight Infrastructure
Communications
China’s Market Entry
Export to China
Indirect export
Direct Export
License and Contract Manufacture
Assembling in China
Contract Manufacturing
Trade Permit
Investment
Equity Joint Venture
Contractual Joint Venture
Wholly Foreign-Owned Enterprise
VII. FLUORORUBBER PRODUCER DIRECTORY
Fluororubber Producer Profiles and Directory
Major End-Users
To purchase this market study kindly visit: http://www.reportstack.com/product/84271/chinese-markets-for-fluororubber.html